CLARKSVILLE — Bass Pro Shops is celebrating the return of fishing season and inviting customers to trade in used gear to be donated to local charities in exchange for big savings. The 2020 Spring Fishing Classic is a free celebration taking place March 12 – April 1 at Bass Pro Shops at 951 E. Lewis & Clark Pkwy., in Clarksville.
Customers who donate used rods and reels (in working order) can receive trade-in savings of up to $150 on the purchase of a new rod and reel. The used fishing equipment will be donated to local nonprofit organizations. In the last five years, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s have donated more than 400,000 products to youth-focused nonprofit organizations as part of the company’s mission to inspire everyone to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors.
The Classic includes free fishing seminars presented by national and local professional anglers for all skill levels during the “It’s Hookset Season” tips and how-to sessions, special activities and workshops for women and children and free giveaways.
In addition, visitors can upgrade their gear with all the latest products before they hit the water through a variety of special offers.
“The annual Spring Fishing Classic is a free event that reaches more than 7 million people each year and provides great opportunities for families to get ready for fishing season and creating lifelong memories together on the water,” said Bass Pro Shops Communications Manager Katie Mitchell in a news release. “Customers and anglers can participate in our rod and reel trade-in program which allows us to collect and donate products to local organizations that teach young people to enjoy and appreciate the outdoors.”
Free Seminars and Family Events
The 2020 Spring Fishing Classic offers opportunities to learn from the pros during fishing seminars hosted by some of the greatest anglers in the sport. Seminar instructors during sessions at the Bass Pro Shops Pro Staffer Gary Earl will be conducting seminars on March 14, 15, 21, and 28.
For a full list of sessions, visit www.basspro.com/classic. Pick the Clarksville, Indiana store.
• Women’s Fishing Workshops (anyone just learning to fish is invited) are also available with introductory fishing information, casting tips and helpful insight on fishing apparel-wear on Saturday, March 28 at 11 a.m. The first 25 attendees of the Women’s Fishing Workshop will receive a free tote. (Must be 18 years of age to receive tote)
• Kids’ Weekend offers free activities focused on teaching kids the basics of fishing. Kids’ activities are available from noon to 4 p.m. on March 28-29. Free activities include catch and release pond, casting challenges, a fishing workshop, fun craft and a photo download. (Some activities may vary by store).
