LOUISVILLE — After a quiet first inning, a one-out double from Trey Amburgey followed immediately by an RBI double from Mark Kolozsvary gave the Louisville Bats an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
The pitchers dueled from there as neither offense could get much going. Charlotte threatened in the top of the fourth with Yermin Mercedes on second base, but the Bats eliminated the threat as Justin Nicolino (1-1, 8.38) caught Mercedes attempting to take third.
Louisville broke through in the home half of the fifth thanks to five base hits and a walk. Kolozsvary led off the inning with a walk to set up five straight hits with RBI knocks coming from Cristian Santana, Juniel Querecuto and Byrd Tenerowicz to extend the Bats lead to 5-0.
Nicolino turned in his best start of the season, tossing five shutout innings, only giving up one hit while walking four and striking out two.
The Bats added one more in the seventh courtesy of a sacrifice fly off the bat of Cristian Santana before cruising to a 6-0 victory over the Knights.
Louisville outhit Charlotte 11-2 in the game, which was Southern Indiana Night at Slugger Field, including a season-high six doubles. Santana extended his team-best hitting streak to 11 games, the second longest active streak in the International League. Querecuto also extended his hitting streak, reaching a season best eight straight games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.