Well, Liz and I did it. After tonight’s dinner we will officially go back to a nonrestrictive culinary schedule. This will start on Feb. 1 when we have a beautifully prepared steak. And while it has been a great experience, it hasn’t gone by without a certain level of internal controversy. You see, I’m a BBQ guy. I like meat. That’s certainly not surprising given the name of this weekly column. As we have gone through this month of delicious vegetarian recipes, I have, in the eyes of Liz, cheated a bit. And I would be interested in your opinion on this ongoing family debate.
You see, when I would get an urge for meat, I would go through the Burger King drive-through and get an “Impossible Whopper.” I would hold the onions and add the cheese. I don’t know why that’s important to report but that’s how I ordered it. I did this four times in January, and I must admit, the four times I ordered this vegetarian diversion, I felt bad about myself, especially the two times I ordered french fries. For those of you who don’t know, an “Impossible Whopper” is a non-beef based burger. There are really no health benefits for this non-beef burger from what I can tell. I don’t even know what’s in them. The calories are about the same, and the non-beef whopper has a bit more sodium than the beef whopper. But when you can’t eat meat, it tastes darn good. Was I cheating? Email me your thoughts at davelobeck@gmail.com. Moving on, I am now going to share with you a fantastic, creamy vegetarian soup recipe, especially if you like mushrooms. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
24 ounces of your favorite mushrooms
3 cup of chopped leeks (just the white part) or chopped yellow onions
5 cups of vegetable broth
1½ cup coconut milk
3 Tbs dry vermouth
2½ Tbs flour
2 Tbs vegetable oil
2 Tbs butter
4 scallions – chopped
Brie cheese – frozen – which allows you to cut the rind off
Crusty bread – cut into crouton size – and baked to create croutons
In a large dutch oven or pot, add the oil, butter, sliced mushrooms and leeks (or onions) over medium-high heat. Saute’ for 10 minutes or so. A lot of moisture will be released. You will want to saute’ until those newly released fluids are almost gone. Add the flour and saute’ for another couple of minutes. Gradually stir in the vegetable stock and bring to a simmer. Allow to sit at a low simmer for 10 minutes or so. Now add the coconut milk, sherry and chopped scallions. Cut the frozen brie into small chunks. Ladle the soup into oven-proof bowls. Top with the croutons and brie cheese. Arrange the bowls on a cookie sheet and place in the oven set at 375 degrees “custom broil.” This is where the heat comes from the top. Broil until the cheese browns on the edges, five minutes or so. Sprinkle with chopped chives. Serve, and be careful! While delicious, this stiff us hot! Enjoy.
