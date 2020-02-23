After an interesting and delicious one month excursion into delicious vegetarian recipes, with great fanfare, I would like to present to you a delicious recipe that actually has smoked chicken in it.
During the Super Bowl we had smoked chicken wings, thighs and legs. Some of it we set aside for future dishes while the other portion was tossed in buffalo sauce and served with carrots and celery for the big game. It was awesome. Today’s dish we used the remaining chicken. It does require a few unique ingredients that you may not have on hand, but it’s worth the trip to the supermarket or a quick online Amazon order. Let’s get rolling.
