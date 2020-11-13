A few columns ago I shared with you a pet peeve of our family regarding Thanksgiving, specifically the clean-up after dinner, and more specifically, dealing with the leftover turkey.
My goal was to figure out a way to prepare the turkey the day before, carve it, then warm it up low and slow in a sous vide. For those of you who don’t know what a sous vide is, it’s basically a mini whirlpool motor that brings water to a specific temperature, and then maintains that temperature for as long as you would like.
You zip lock your meat in a bag and place it in the “whirlpool” at the temperature you want the meat to top out at. You can then hold it at that temperature for as long as you would like.
As I did my research, I came across a video created by a chef and a BBQ guy in which they cut the raw turkey into pieces and then separated those pieces based on dark meat and white meat. They then retained the remainder of the carcass to make gravy. What was unique is that they didn’t use the sous vide to rewarm already cooked turkey. Instead, they cooked the turkey in the sous vide.
The challenge with baking or smoking a whole turkey the Norman Rockwell way is that you have different meats that require different cooking times and methods. Typically, if you get the dark meat right, the breast is dry. If the breast is cooked perfectly, you have a thigh that might be questionable.
And, the stupid pop-up button is never accurate. Here is where I’m going to shock you. The temperature of “cooked” turkey is considered “safe” at 160 to 165 degrees. They set the sous vide up to cook the dark meat at 150 degrees and the white meat at 130 degrees.
Evidently cooking poultry at a low temperate for hours and hours has the same impact safety-wise as a quick cook up to 165 degrees. The difference (by far) is the juiciness.
First, they liberally sprinkle all pieces with salt and sugar. They then place the dark meat in one set of bags and the white meat in another set of bags. Place the white meat in the fridge and cook the dark meat using the sous vide at 150 degrees for twelve hours. Then, lower the temperature to 130 degrees and add the white meat to the sous vide bath. Allow to cook for a minimum of another twelve hours. Then, both the white meat and the dark meat can hang out at 130 degrees for as long as you like.
Interestingly enough, the salt and sugar penetrate the turkey while it is cooking and then is released, over and over again. The bags of meat end up with a brine that moves in and out of the turkey over time. If you want to see the video I am referring to, drop me an email and I will send you the link.
I conducted my experiment using four bone-in chicken breasts with skin. I salted and sugared them and then cooked them with the sous vide at 130 degrees for 36 hours.
I then used a smoke box in my gas grill to give it some color, and then crisped up the skin directly over the flame. It was the most delicious and juicy chicken breast we have ever eaten. We will definitely be “sous viding” our turkey this Thanksgiving.
But, let me warn you. The meat is ugly as heck when it’s done, even though it is edible and moist. The step of grilling/smoking the turkey takes just minutes, but is very important, adding color, texture and a little smokiness. I grilled this chicken in the dark, so the picture of the breasts isn’t as nice as I would have liked it, but oh well. Believe me, these chicken breasts were delicious and juicy beyond explanation. Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.