Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low around 45F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low around 45F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.