Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) will begin their women’s Bible study entitled John’s Gospel – The Truth on Thursday, Sept. 12. Bombarded by half-truths, misinformation, or downright propaganda, it is hard to cut through the noise to know what the truth is. Whether you have just finished reading John, read it in the past, or never read it before, there will be something to learn from this amazing book. Join others in finding answers about what is true and how these truths apply to modern life.
The morning class meets at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville and offers a preschool program for ages 0-6. The evening class meets at 6:55 p.m. on Tuesdays at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 4202 Helen Road, Jeffersonville. Morning and evening online options are also available.
Any woman interested in the study is invited to register at www.mybsf.org or to contact Martha Jessee at 502-468-2613.
