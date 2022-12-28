SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — No. 2 Michigan brings its smash-mouth ways into the College Football Playoff semifinal to face No. 3 TCU on Saturday. It's tempting to boil down the Fiesta Bowl matchup to Big Ten power vs. Big 12 speed on each side of the ball, especially when the Wolverines' offense is on the field. Both sides think that's an oversimplification. While Michigan's heavy personnel packages and towering offensive line isn't what TCU is used to facing, the same can be said for the Wolverines going up against a Horned Frogs' defense that regularly lines up with five defensive backs.
PHOENIX — Braelon Allen ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and Wisconsin withstood Oklahoma State's second-half push in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl for a 24-17 victory Tuesday night. The Badgers (7-6) dominated the first half with stifling defense, building a 17-point lead as new coach Luke Fickell stalked the sideline and interim coach Jim Leonhard called the shots. Wisconsin got stuck in the slippery turf at Chase Field in the second half, unable to generate much of anything on offense while the Cowboys (7-6) found a rhythm when they had the ball. Cedrick Dort ended Oklahoma State's momentum by intercepting Garret Rangel's pass with three minutes left, preserving the Badgers' eighth win in their past nine bowl games.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Sonny Dykes says he thought about changing careers five years ago when he was finishing a season as an off-field offensive analyst at TCU after being fired at California. Instead, he's coaching the 12-1 Horned Frogs this week in the CFP semifinal Fiesta Bowl against Michigan. Dykes replaced Gary Patterson following a successful four-year stay at SMU. The 53-year-old son of the late Spike Dykes is the AP college football coach of the year. The Frogs were undefeated until an overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson is declaring for the NFL draft instead of returning for a fifth season with the Cornhuskers under new coach Matt Rhule. Nelson made the announcement on Twitter. He's the most productive defensive player on the 2022 team to leave since Rhule was named coach a month ago. Nelson finished the season with 65 tackles. He also had 5 1/2 sacks and nine tackles for loss. He was voted to The Associated Press All-Big Ten second team.
ATLANTA — Georgia coach Kirby Smart's plan for a deep running back corps was based on more than making it through a 12-game regular season. Smart wanted his backs to be fresh for the College Football Playoff. The No. 1 Bulldogs will take a group of four running backs, led by Kenny McIntosh, into Saturday's Peach Bowl semifinal against No. 4 Ohio State. McIntosh leads the Bulldogs with 709 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson have made significant contributions. The depth gives the defending national champion Bulldogs a strong running complement to quarterback Stetson Bennett's passing game.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Josh Newton and Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson are two examples of TCU's success in the transfer portal during the offseason. While Newton was a great addition, Hodges-Tomlinson was a great holdover, sticking with the program through its transition to first-year coach Sonny Dykes. Now the Horned Frogs are having a dream season. They'll play Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl. Top-seeded Georgia plays Ohio State in the other CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl, which also is Saturday.
