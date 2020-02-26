Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.