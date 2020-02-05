INDIANAPOLIS — A bill to protect schools from being penalized by low test scores heads to the desk of Gov. Eric Holcomb after sailing through the House and Senate.
As lawmakers wrap up their work from the first half of the legislative session, these are among the bills that advanced Monday at the Statehouse:
Senate Bill 2: Protects schools from being penalized because of poor test scores.
What it does: SB 2 protects Indiana schools from being penalized for the next two years because of the low scores from the new ILEARN tests that were administered in 2019.
What happened: The bill swiftly passed the House of Representatives 89-0 after flying through the Senate. Thousands of teacher from across Indiana rallied at the Statehouse in November and one of their issues was not penalizing their local schools because of the low test scores.
What’s next: This bill is officially headed to Holcomb’s desk for his signature.
House Bill 1042: Licenses pharmacy benefit managers.
What it does: The bill requires a pharmacy benefits manager to obtain a license from the state’s Department of Insurance and empowers the department to issue licensing standards.
What happened: Even though HB 1042 passed by a 94-0 margin, it wasn’t without controversy. House Democrats attempted to amend the bill last week to include some measure to control prescription drug costs. Republicans criticized them for failing to raise the issues when the bill was in committee.
What’s next: HB 1042 now moves to the Senate.
House Bill 1278: Allows grandparents to apply for visitation rights after a child is adopted.
What it does: Under terms of the bill, grandparents can petition the court for visitation rights when a child is adopted. It also requires that the petition cannot be filed later than six months after the adoption and if the paternity of the child’s father has not been established the paternal grandparent cannot seek visitation rights.
What happened: HB 1278 passed by a 92-1 margin.
What’s next: The bill moves to the Senate where it is sponsored by Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, and Sen. Timothy Lanane, D-Anderson.
