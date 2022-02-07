SOUTHERN INDIANA — Equity and equality are buzz words we hear often today in regards to communities of color, especially when it comes to education. It is easy to dismiss events which happened “hundreds of years ago”. “Red-lining” and the understanding of “critical race theory” as well as so many other racial issues have had a lasting impact on the African American community.
Education is seen as the path out of poverty. Yet opportunities for education in the Black community have been a challenge since the settling of Floyd County in the early 1800s.
In Pam Peters’ book, “The Underground Railroad in Floyd County Indiana", it is noted that on Aug. 11, 1831, the New Albany School Board records show that the board was asked to determine whether Black children were to be admitted to the school system. After discussing the issue, the board passed a resolution to the effect that they were not to be admitted, thus denying Black children access to a basic education.
Because of this decision, the African Methodist Episcopal Church expanded its religious role to include educating Black children. It is uncertain if this education happened in homes, the church building, or a one room schoolhouse. And though the AME church was active and educating African-American children, both the 1850 and 1860 census show that roughly 25% of the Black population, age 25 years and above, was illiterate.
In 1850, there were at least 36 Floyd County Black children in school being taught by William J. Greenley and William Harding, Jr. The 1860 census shows that William A. Grundy and Julia Brent were teaching 94 Floyd County Black children in school. It was not until 1869 when the Indiana General Assembly passed the bill requiring schools to be organized in the state for “Negro children.”
The New Albany school board appealed to the City Council for construction of a school building for “Negro children” and for money to pay teachers. On March 1, 1870, the board voted to purchase a lot on Olden Street for the purpose of building a “Negro school”. Four years later, as the number of African American students grew, the board rented the second floor of the Baptist Church on upper Fourth Street for another school for Black children.
Scribner High School for African-American students was established in 1880 in an existing building on Spring Street which stood at the site of the present County Government Building. A historical marker on the property acknowledges the Black High School which once stood there.
By 1882, the number of Black students in the City of New Albany had increased to 534. The Division Street School, in the East End of New Albany, was built in 1884 at a cost of $1,752. It was one of the first elementary schools for Black children in Indiana is said to be one of the oldest black school buildings still in existence in the state of Indiana and still owned by the New Albany-Floyd County School Corp. It is located at the corner of Division and Green Street in New Albany. It operated as a segregated school until 1946.
Jerrol Miles, a member of the Friends of the Town Clock Church Board said, "I was a member of the last first grade class to attend Division Street School. The next year I was bussed to another segregated school in the west-end of New Albany, Griffin Street Elementary School. I attended a segregated school until the eighth grade.”
“The irony of it all is that I grew up in an integrated neighborhood where many of my friends and playmates were white. We played together and were in and out of each other’s homes, but could not go to school, movies, restaurants, or sat at drugstore soda fountains together. Sometimes we would walk to school together. I would stop at Division Street School and my friends and playmates would walk a block further to East Spring Elementary School. We would say bye and see you after school. Over the next five years, sometimes we would walk together to my bus stop and they would continue on to their school,” stated Miles.
He noted, “It was disheartening to be asked by my friends and playmates to go to various places, especially the movies. I would always have to find an excuse for not going."
Today, every fourth grader in the New Albany-Floyd County Schools attends classes at Division Street school for a day to gain a real-life history experience. Students of all colors learn about the community’s segregated past. It is a reminder of how we have healed from past mistakes and can now celebrate those students who endured discrimination. The building has been restored as a museum and learning laboratory to preserve and honor the legacy of the African-American public school experience in Indiana.
Today, students of all ethnicities in New Albany-Floyd County schools receive a great and equitable education. Looking back at our history, and not so long ago, we realize that was not always the case. The implications of the inequality and inequity for black students still impact our community today.
