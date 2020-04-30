CLARKSVILLE — Blackiston Mill Road is scheduled to close on or after Monday, May 4, for a $1.2 million roadway improvement project.
The road will close from Lewis and Clark Parkway to just south of Altawood Drive through mid-November while crews install a new storm drainage system, sidewalks and ADA-compliant curb ramps, in addition to paving and road widening.
Access to businesses within the closure will be maintained, but will be closed to all thru traffic. The official detour for the closure will follow Lewis and Clark Parkway to Green Tree Boulevard to Broadway Street/Green Tree North to Potters Lane.
The contract was awarded to MAC Construction in February and is a local project with the Town of Clarksville. Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather dependent.
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Roads plan is a fully-funded, data-driven investment in Indiana’s transportation infrastructure.
Implemented in 2017, Next Level Roads dedicates more than $60 billion to construction and maintenance projects for at least the next 20 years to improve and maintain Indiana’s state highways, finish major projects, and plan for the future. The plan fosters partnerships between the state and Hoosier cities, towns, and counties to deliver high-priority local road projects. Next Level Roads is enhancing Indiana’s economic edge and the quality of life for all Hoosiers. View our interactive Next Level Roads construction map at www.nextlevelroads.com.
