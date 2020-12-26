The body of what is believed to be an adult male was found in the debris after a storage shed fire Saturday morning in New Albany.
A news release from New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the New Albany Fire Department was alerted to a fire in 1300 block of Corydon Pike at about 11 a.m.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and started an investigation. They determined an out building (a storage shed) was likely the initial location of the fire and noted the fire had spread to the main house.
During their investigation firefighters discovered a body within the storage shed, the news release said. The deceased has yet to be identified but is believed to be an adult male.
New Albany Police investigators were summoned to the scene after the body’s discovery and began a death investigation.
Bailey said no additional information is available at this time.
