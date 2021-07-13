CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brandy Michelle Sneed, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sandy A. Spaulding, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Danielle Jeanette Grant, 32, New Albany, theft

Justin Aaron Collins, 33, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Dusten Allen Angel, 26, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Justin Taylor, 27, no address listed, domestic battery

Curtis Metz, 39, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Michael Dewayne Conley, 34, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Johnathon Burgin, 28, Louisville, reckless driving, theft from building, possession of syringe, false informing

RELEASED

Zakia Lebron Randolph, 46, Jacksonville, FL, warrant (felony)

Alma Maylin Broaddus, 22, Borden, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Troy A. Redfoot, 46, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (hold for Clark County)

Billie J. Holcomb, 42, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Edward A. Schuley, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Mark C. Stevens, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction)

John T. Alexander, 22, New Albany, public intoxication

Michael C. Rigdon, 30, Taylorsville, KY, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

