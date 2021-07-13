CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brandy Michelle Sneed, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sandy A. Spaulding, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Danielle Jeanette Grant, 32, New Albany, theft
Justin Aaron Collins, 33, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Dusten Allen Angel, 26, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Justin Taylor, 27, no address listed, domestic battery
Curtis Metz, 39, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Michael Dewayne Conley, 34, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Johnathon Burgin, 28, Louisville, reckless driving, theft from building, possession of syringe, false informing
RELEASED
Zakia Lebron Randolph, 46, Jacksonville, FL, warrant (felony)
Alma Maylin Broaddus, 22, Borden, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Troy A. Redfoot, 46, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (hold for Clark County)
Billie J. Holcomb, 42, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Edward A. Schuley, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Mark C. Stevens, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction)
John T. Alexander, 22, New Albany, public intoxication
Michael C. Rigdon, 30, Taylorsville, KY, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
