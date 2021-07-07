CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Megan Shae Doty, 32, Memphis, intimidation, hold for other agency (felony)
Brandye Marie Crum, 41, New Albany, possession of syringe, false informing/reporting — all other, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)
James Michael Bare, 29, Vevay, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cheryll Denise Lyons, 32, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia — prior conviction, reckless driving — all violations, hold for other agency (felony)
Brittany M. Gregory, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Wesley Leon Musser, 38, Jeffersonville, robbery, intimidation
Nicole Paige Cochran, 19, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jeremy Ray Cruse, 43, Shepherdsville, KY, theft — (shoplifting under $750), criminal trespass — refusing to leave property
Jalen Michael Casey, 26, city not listed, domestic battery — family/household member, aggravated battery — serious permanent disfigurement, neglect of dependent, invasion of privacy
Ameer M. Alghazali, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Darryl Lin Young Jr., 38, Louisville, criminal trespass — refusing to leave property
Bernardo Bernal, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lisa Marie Jackson, 49, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jayquan Taysean Winburn, 23, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Ashley Nicole Nelson, 25, Marengo, warrant (felony)
Michael J. Hall, 57, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Emzy McClelland Thornsbury Jr. 30, Jeffersonville, no charge listed
Amina Aweys Sheikh, 20, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Zane Michael Hodges, 20, Jeffersonville, no charge listed
Jennifer Marie Johnson, 28, Underwood, warrant (felony)
Kayla Marie Flynn, 29, Charlestown, OWI, OWI: .08 <.15 breath or blood
Kyle Dwight Wade, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Jerome Jalone Lyons, 32, Clarksville, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia — prior conviction, released on recognizance
Melvin Gordon Hockersmith, 33, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass — refusing to leave property, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), released on recognizance
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Joseph O. Higdon, 36, Salem, residential entry
Alex S. Heavrin, 28, Louisville, criminal trespass
RELEASED
Amber N. Davis, 38, Milltown, warrant (felony), transported
Brittany N. Morris, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony), transported
Bobby L. Jordan, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony), transported
Jan M. Perry, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony), transported
Thomas H. Ellingsworth, 68, Jeffersonville, OWI, OWI manner that endangers, bonded
