CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Megan Shae Doty, 32, Memphis, intimidation, hold for other agency (felony)

Brandye Marie Crum, 41, New Albany, possession of syringe, false informing/reporting — all other, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)

James Michael Bare, 29, Vevay, warrant (misdemeanor)

Cheryll Denise Lyons, 32, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia — prior conviction, reckless driving — all violations, hold for other agency (felony)

Brittany M. Gregory, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Wesley Leon Musser, 38, Jeffersonville, robbery, intimidation

Nicole Paige Cochran, 19, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jeremy Ray Cruse, 43, Shepherdsville, KY, theft — (shoplifting under $750), criminal trespass — refusing to leave property

Jalen Michael Casey, 26, city not listed, domestic battery — family/household member, aggravated battery — serious permanent disfigurement, neglect of dependent, invasion of privacy

Ameer M. Alghazali, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Darryl Lin Young Jr., 38, Louisville, criminal trespass — refusing to leave property

Bernardo Bernal, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lisa Marie Jackson, 49, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jayquan Taysean Winburn, 23, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Ashley Nicole Nelson, 25, Marengo, warrant (felony)

Michael J. Hall, 57, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Emzy McClelland Thornsbury Jr. 30, Jeffersonville, no charge listed

Amina Aweys Sheikh, 20, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Zane Michael Hodges, 20, Jeffersonville, no charge listed

Jennifer Marie Johnson, 28, Underwood, warrant (felony)

Kayla Marie Flynn, 29, Charlestown, OWI, OWI: .08 <.15 breath or blood

Kyle Dwight Wade, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Jerome Jalone Lyons, 32, Clarksville, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia — prior conviction, released on recognizance

Melvin Gordon Hockersmith, 33, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass — refusing to leave property, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), released on recognizance

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Joseph O. Higdon, 36, Salem, residential entry

Alex S. Heavrin, 28, Louisville, criminal trespass

RELEASED

Amber N. Davis, 38, Milltown, warrant (felony), transported

Brittany N. Morris, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony), transported

Bobby L. Jordan, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony), transported

Jan M. Perry, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony), transported

Thomas H. Ellingsworth, 68, Jeffersonville, OWI, OWI manner that endangers, bonded

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you