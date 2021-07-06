BOOKED-IN

Jake Aaron McCardwell, 33, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance)

Ryan T. Heath, 30, Henryville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Samantha Star Cochran, 25, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia, criminal trespass (dwelling), resisting law enforcement

Samantha Jackson, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Anthony Scott Hazel, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Liana Denise Hibbard, 43, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine

Jason Aaron Carter, 41, West Baden Springs, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brian Shaughnessy, 49, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Douglas C. Dunlevy II, 27, Henryville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Shanon Charleen Moreland, 52, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, battery (bodily injury to other person), strangulation

Jason A. Morrow, 42, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), resisting law enforcement, warrant (misdemeanor)

Montray Pruitt 42, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, intimidation with a weapon, hold for other agency (felony)

William Lee James, 42, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Christopher Jonathan Clair, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Matthew Almaguer, 22, Waco, TX, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Burnard Franklin Higdon IV, 19, Jeffersonville, trafficking with an inmate, robbery, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

Bonnie Eugene Decola, 58, Sellersburg, battery (serious injury), endangering adult, driving while intoxicated

Frank Peabody, 37, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Anthony L. Crase, 32, Brandenburg, KY, warrant (felony)

Gary S. Adams, 44, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, (schedule I or II drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)

James W. Taylor, 79, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Evan Richard Tucker, 24, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kevin D. Taylor, 20, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Craig Lamonte Davey, 51, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Christopher Scott Carter, 56, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Jason Thacker, 47, no address listed, identity deception, false identity statement, hold for other agency (felony)

Alysia Malone, 46, Louisville, identity deception, reckless driving (driving in and out of lane)

Daniel Hunter Dowell, 27, Louisville, operator never licensed

Debra Montgomery, 60, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Timothy Prescott, 39, Brandenburg, KY, driving while intoxicated

Cody Earls, 18, no address listed, public intoxication (endangering own life), illegal consumption of alcohol by minor

Lorrie Holmes, 51, Louisville, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), embezzlement

St Carlos Moore, 37, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Robert Charles Knerr, 45, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

Alex S. Davis, 34, Seymour, operator never licensed, leaving the scene of an accident

BOOKED-IN

Cody D. Moffett, 27, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jaquan T. Winburn, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

James A. Thomas, 39, Stewartsville, MO, warrant (failure to appear)

Daniel L. Moberly, 50, New Albany, warrant

Bradley J. Applegate, 40, New Albany, warrant

James D. Noble, 23, New Albany, criminal trespass

Ashley N. Newton, 37, Louisville, criminal recklessness

Eric B. Wolgamott-Garrison, 22, Louisville, carrying handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, theft (firearm)

Adam W. Sears, 30, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Malachi I. Reynolds, 24, New Albany, residential entry, domestic battery

Julia N. Joseph, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Linda J. Schuler, 66, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Sherry M. Quisenberry, 44, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Sabrian E. Burrell, 30, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Herbert L. Clifford, 53, Elizabeth, invasion of privacy (prior)

Christopher S. Harris, 41, Corydon, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Robert L. Bradley, 50, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Jasmin R. Milers, 30, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

David J. Schubert, 48, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Telly S. Denson, 46, Glasgow, KY, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), driving while intoxicated (prior)

