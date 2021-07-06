BOOKED-IN
Jake Aaron McCardwell, 33, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance)
Ryan T. Heath, 30, Henryville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Samantha Star Cochran, 25, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia, criminal trespass (dwelling), resisting law enforcement
Samantha Jackson, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Anthony Scott Hazel, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Liana Denise Hibbard, 43, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine
Jason Aaron Carter, 41, West Baden Springs, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian Shaughnessy, 49, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Douglas C. Dunlevy II, 27, Henryville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Shanon Charleen Moreland, 52, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, battery (bodily injury to other person), strangulation
Jason A. Morrow, 42, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), resisting law enforcement, warrant (misdemeanor)
Montray Pruitt 42, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, intimidation with a weapon, hold for other agency (felony)
William Lee James, 42, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Christopher Jonathan Clair, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Matthew Almaguer, 22, Waco, TX, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Burnard Franklin Higdon IV, 19, Jeffersonville, trafficking with an inmate, robbery, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Bonnie Eugene Decola, 58, Sellersburg, battery (serious injury), endangering adult, driving while intoxicated
Frank Peabody, 37, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Anthony L. Crase, 32, Brandenburg, KY, warrant (felony)
Gary S. Adams, 44, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, (schedule I or II drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)
James W. Taylor, 79, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Evan Richard Tucker, 24, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kevin D. Taylor, 20, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Craig Lamonte Davey, 51, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Christopher Scott Carter, 56, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Jason Thacker, 47, no address listed, identity deception, false identity statement, hold for other agency (felony)
Alysia Malone, 46, Louisville, identity deception, reckless driving (driving in and out of lane)
Daniel Hunter Dowell, 27, Louisville, operator never licensed
Debra Montgomery, 60, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Timothy Prescott, 39, Brandenburg, KY, driving while intoxicated
Cody Earls, 18, no address listed, public intoxication (endangering own life), illegal consumption of alcohol by minor
Lorrie Holmes, 51, Louisville, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), embezzlement
St Carlos Moore, 37, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Robert Charles Knerr, 45, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Alex S. Davis, 34, Seymour, operator never licensed, leaving the scene of an accident
BOOKED-IN
Cody D. Moffett, 27, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jaquan T. Winburn, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
James A. Thomas, 39, Stewartsville, MO, warrant (failure to appear)
Daniel L. Moberly, 50, New Albany, warrant
Bradley J. Applegate, 40, New Albany, warrant
James D. Noble, 23, New Albany, criminal trespass
Ashley N. Newton, 37, Louisville, criminal recklessness
Eric B. Wolgamott-Garrison, 22, Louisville, carrying handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, theft (firearm)
Adam W. Sears, 30, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Malachi I. Reynolds, 24, New Albany, residential entry, domestic battery
Julia N. Joseph, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Linda J. Schuler, 66, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Sherry M. Quisenberry, 44, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Sabrian E. Burrell, 30, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Herbert L. Clifford, 53, Elizabeth, invasion of privacy (prior)
Christopher S. Harris, 41, Corydon, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Robert L. Bradley, 50, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Jasmin R. Milers, 30, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
David J. Schubert, 48, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Telly S. Denson, 46, Glasgow, KY, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), driving while intoxicated (prior)
