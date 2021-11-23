BOOKED-IN

Amanda Durham, 35, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Thomas Carl Johnston, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Wanda Sue Deaton, 61, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (felony)

Rebecca J. Miles, 51, no address listed, theft (motor vehicle)

Curtis M. Williams, 45, Kokomo, hold for U. S. Marshall

Adrian Ammons, 53, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

James M. Fry, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

John Paul May, 46, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Connor Beals, 19, no address listed, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Mary E. Hiser, 21, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

James W. Hanifen, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Catherine A. Wine, 37, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Edward A. Schuley, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear), hold for Kentucky Parole

Brandon W. Skeens, 36, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Crawford County

Diana L. Combs, 55, Louisville, warrant

Roddy J. Henderson, 26, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Adameeyon R. Burton Rawls, 19, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Robert A. Demeter, 53, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)

Matthew A. Marshall, 50, no address listed, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, warrant (failure to appear)

Robbie L. Hazelwood, 27, Georgetown, warrant

Michele M. Torstrick, 41, New Albany, warrant

Raymond L. Scharfenberger, 56, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Johntae L. Trumbo, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Kyle D. Rosenfield, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Cameron C. Jenkins, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Lafiette L. Robinson, 29, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Henderson County, TN

Alysha R. Ashley, 30, Louisville, theft (receiving stolen firearm)

Kimberly I. Wright, 46, New Albany, operating with a controlled substance in body, driving while intoxicated (endangerment), possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug

Joshua E. Cannon, 29, Memphis, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY

Erica G. Barnes Schneider, 24, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Mickey B. Keen, 39, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Daniel G. White, 37, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)

David M. Lackey, 29, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

William Andrews, 22, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro

Jacob C. Cline, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher W. Wallace, 44, no address listed, warrant

Jessica N. Matthews, 41, Louisville, possession of hypodermic syringe

Trell D. Bowling, 50, New Albany, warrant, hold for Indiana Department of Corrections

Francis M. Swinyer, 66, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Jessica R. Hoppes, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Jason P. Spalding, 44, New Albany, warrant (violation of home detention)

Aaron I. Alvey, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Noah Simmons, 19, Louisville, reckless driving, theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of a handgun without a license

Philip R. Bircheat, 40, Winterhaven, FL, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (body attachment)

Stephen D. Schulz, 53, New Albany, warrant

Douglas L. Knight, 38, Borden, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), driving while intoxicated (prior)

Pedro Ortis-Jose, 26, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), operating without ever receiving a license, reckless driving

RELEASED

Justin I. Shaw, 46, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Devin C. Rakes, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Chelsea A. Nichols, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Kenneth W. Davis, 44, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior), leaving the scene of a crash (injury accident)

Joseph M. Otman, 29, Louisville, refusal to identify self

