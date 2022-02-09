BOOKED-IN

Donald Caffrey, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Zachary Elijah Shelton, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jeremy L. Nelson, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kody Anthony Warf, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Robert Chaise Mousa, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Brandon V. Miller, 23, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Brandon Brown, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), battery (bodily injury to other person)

RELEASED

James Lee Terry, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

William A. Stephens, 29, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Harrison County

Amanda M. Rust, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Blake T. Trusty, 27, New Albany, warrant

Stacy L. Kulmac, 42, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine

Regina F. Fortner, 52, New Albany, auto theft

Julia N. Joseph, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Kerri L. Reid, 28, Louisville, auto theft

Troy L. Keeling, 48, Georgetown, criminal recklessness, battery, resisting law enforcement, criminal confinement

Adia F. Wells, 21, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

RELEASED

None

