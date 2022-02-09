BOOKED-IN
Donald Caffrey, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Zachary Elijah Shelton, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jeremy L. Nelson, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kody Anthony Warf, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Robert Chaise Mousa, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Brandon V. Miller, 23, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Brandon Brown, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), battery (bodily injury to other person)
RELEASED
James Lee Terry, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
William A. Stephens, 29, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Harrison County
Amanda M. Rust, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Blake T. Trusty, 27, New Albany, warrant
Stacy L. Kulmac, 42, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine
Regina F. Fortner, 52, New Albany, auto theft
Julia N. Joseph, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Kerri L. Reid, 28, Louisville, auto theft
Troy L. Keeling, 48, Georgetown, criminal recklessness, battery, resisting law enforcement, criminal confinement
Adia F. Wells, 21, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
RELEASED
None
