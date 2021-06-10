CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Andreaus Jackson, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Vincent Montrese Richardson, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Steven Andrea Jones Jr., Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Herbert Nelson, 61, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Andrew Thomas Lee, 39, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)
Jeremy Bary, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Crystal D. Ernspiker, 45, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kadena Gail Self, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Katherine Ann Cooper, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
William Whalin, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Chad Allen Landers, 39, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony)
Tammy J. Singleton, 48, Palmyra, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Walter Irvin Richardson, 62, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine
Yougene Liu, 31, Jeffersonville, court order return
Mercedes Faye Hall, 28, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), criminal mischief
John Steven Baird, 28, Jeffersonville, sex offender registration violation, sex offender fail to process ID
Kelli Alexandra Brendle, 30, Lexington, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspects care, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property
RELEASED
Alisha N. Powell, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Ricky Lee Cross, 45, Ramsey, public intoxication by drugs
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Deante A. Williams, 43, New Albany, habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine
Harvey A. Gibson, 32, New Middletown, resisting law enforcement, hold for Harrison County
Krystal K. Curry, 36, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)
Anthony T. Rainbolt, 29, New Albany, resisting law enforcement with vehicle, resisting law enforcement by foot, possession of stolen vehicle, hold for Harrison, Scott and Crawford counties
Carla D. Griffith, 41, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY
RELEASED
Bradley S. Weathers, 28, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.