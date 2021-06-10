CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Andreaus Jackson, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Vincent Montrese Richardson, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Steven Andrea Jones Jr., Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Herbert Nelson, 61, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Andrew Thomas Lee, 39, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)

Jeremy Bary, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Crystal D. Ernspiker, 45, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kadena Gail Self, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Katherine Ann Cooper, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

William Whalin, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Chad Allen Landers, 39, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony)

Tammy J. Singleton, 48, Palmyra, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Walter Irvin Richardson, 62, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine

Yougene Liu, 31, Jeffersonville, court order return

Mercedes Faye Hall, 28, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), criminal mischief

John Steven Baird, 28, Jeffersonville, sex offender registration violation, sex offender fail to process ID

Kelli Alexandra Brendle, 30, Lexington, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspects care, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property

RELEASED

Alisha N. Powell, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Ricky Lee Cross, 45, Ramsey, public intoxication by drugs

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Deante A. Williams, 43, New Albany, habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine

Harvey A. Gibson, 32, New Middletown, resisting law enforcement, hold for Harrison County

Krystal K. Curry, 36, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)

Anthony T. Rainbolt, 29, New Albany, resisting law enforcement with vehicle, resisting law enforcement by foot, possession of stolen vehicle, hold for Harrison, Scott and Crawford counties

Carla D. Griffith, 41, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY

RELEASED

Bradley S. Weathers, 28, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

