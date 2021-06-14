CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Lonnell D. Embry, 35, Lexington, KY, theft of motor vehicle
Timothy Allen Smith 29, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Savannah L. O'Neil, 21, Jeffersonville, deal schedule IV controlled substance, theft of motor vehicle
Christopher Michael Cash, 47, Pekin, resisting law enforcement
Robert Joseph Patterson Jr., 41, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jordan Tyler Smith, 20, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Frank Townsend, 38, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Jennifer Anna Kramer, 35, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
William Michael Weltz, 50, Charlestown, invasion of privacy
Davon Dante Davis, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Juan Davidson, 58, New Albany, strangulation, battery with bodily injury to other person
Summer Rayne Flora, 25, Crestwood, KY, hold for other agency (felony)
Stephanie Nicole Little, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jordan T. Gibson, 23, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Bryan Tyler Lilly, 27, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
Adam Wayne Sears, 33, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor)
Quintin Elliott Kemp, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Stephanie E. Hammond, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
April Dawn Enlow, 38, Otisco, domestic battery
Duane Gene Zebell, 72, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandy Lynn Burton, 43, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Wauketa Crosky, 59, Borden, domestic battery
Alfa J. Cardwell, 21, Louisville, battery (bodily injury to public safety official, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, intimidation to police or other occupation/profession, battery by bodily waste, public intoxication by drugs
Jalen Christopher Nichols, 21, Marengo, hold for other agency (felony)
Halee Nicole Crecelius, 27, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Troy Leon Smith, 42, Greenville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Jacob Lee Frase, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Karl Peter Anderson, 52, Henryville, strangulation
Amanda Durham, 34, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Jacob E. Dabbelt, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Arthur J. Simson, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
John William Kingston, 63, Miami, FL, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Hailey Nalani Gregory, 18, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Devan Lynn Philpott, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Jacob Streib, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Christian Samantha Luckett, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Tanner Udell Carlisle, 23, Sellersburg, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Anthony Wayne Lausterer, 28, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement
Sean Patrick Dechert, 29, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property), leaving the scene of an accident
Sean B. Fisher, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
Angeles Geovani Martinez, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert J. Edelen, 25, Louisville, warrant
Michael G. Palmer, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant
Ricky D. Bartree, 53, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Dylan E. Casey, 22, Danville, KY., battery with bodily injury
Charles R. McMillin, 51, Louisville, possession of a narcotic drug, driving while suspended (prior)
RELEASED
Jason W. Arnold, 40, Marengo, warrant (violation of probation)
A'montrey W. Dryden, 18, New Albany, possession of a handgun
Robert A. Goforth, 47, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Aaron M. Pirtle, 40, Greenville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (prior), driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Cheri L. Smith, 49, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
William E. Hardin Jr.,, 35, New Albany, warrant
Amy E. Gehring, 29, Columbus, Ohio, driving while intoxicated
Shane R. Drumm, 43, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated (endangering)
Gary W. Messner, 42, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated
Jayden P. Newton, 18, Louisville, minor consumption
Chase M. Etienne, 19, Louisville, minor consumption
Ethan G. Cripps, 18, Scicelia, KY, minor consumption
William E. Hardin Jr., 35, New Albany, criminal trespass
Jeffrey K. Harris, 36, New Albany, warrant
