CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Lonnell D. Embry, 35, Lexington, KY, theft of motor vehicle

Timothy Allen Smith 29, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Savannah L. O'Neil, 21, Jeffersonville, deal schedule IV controlled substance, theft of motor vehicle

Christopher Michael Cash, 47, Pekin, resisting law enforcement

Robert Joseph Patterson Jr., 41, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jordan Tyler Smith, 20, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Frank Townsend, 38, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Jennifer Anna Kramer, 35, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

William Michael Weltz, 50, Charlestown, invasion of privacy

Davon Dante Davis, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Juan Davidson, 58, New Albany, strangulation, battery with bodily injury to other person

Summer Rayne Flora, 25, Crestwood, KY, hold for other agency (felony)

Stephanie Nicole Little, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jordan T. Gibson, 23, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Bryan Tyler Lilly, 27, Clarksville, invasion of privacy

Adam Wayne Sears, 33, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor)

Quintin Elliott Kemp, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Stephanie E. Hammond, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

April Dawn Enlow, 38, Otisco, domestic battery

Duane Gene Zebell, 72, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brandy Lynn Burton, 43, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Wauketa Crosky, 59, Borden, domestic battery

Alfa J. Cardwell, 21, Louisville, battery (bodily injury to public safety official, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, intimidation to police or other occupation/profession, battery by bodily waste, public intoxication by drugs

Jalen Christopher Nichols, 21, Marengo, hold for other agency (felony)

Halee Nicole Crecelius, 27, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Troy Leon Smith, 42, Greenville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Jacob Lee Frase, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Karl Peter Anderson, 52, Henryville, strangulation

Amanda Durham, 34, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Jacob E. Dabbelt, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Arthur J. Simson, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

John William Kingston, 63, Miami, FL, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Hailey Nalani Gregory, 18, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Devan Lynn Philpott, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Jacob Streib, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Christian Samantha Luckett, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Tanner Udell Carlisle, 23, Sellersburg, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Anthony Wayne Lausterer, 28, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement

Sean Patrick Dechert, 29, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property), leaving the scene of an accident

Sean B. Fisher, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)

Angeles Geovani Martinez, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Robert J. Edelen, 25, Louisville, warrant

Michael G. Palmer, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant

Ricky D. Bartree, 53, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Dylan E. Casey, 22, Danville, KY., battery with bodily injury

Charles R. McMillin, 51, Louisville, possession of a narcotic drug, driving while suspended (prior)

RELEASED

Jason W. Arnold, 40, Marengo, warrant (violation of probation)

A'montrey W. Dryden, 18, New Albany, possession of a handgun

Robert A. Goforth, 47, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Aaron M. Pirtle, 40, Greenville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (prior), driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Cheri L. Smith, 49, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

William E. Hardin Jr.,, 35, New Albany, warrant

Amy E. Gehring, 29, Columbus, Ohio, driving while intoxicated

Shane R. Drumm, 43, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated (endangering)

Gary W. Messner, 42, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated

Jayden P. Newton, 18, Louisville, minor consumption

Chase M. Etienne, 19, Louisville, minor consumption

Ethan G. Cripps, 18, Scicelia, KY, minor consumption

William E. Hardin Jr., 35, New Albany, criminal trespass

Jeffrey K. Harris, 36, New Albany, warrant

