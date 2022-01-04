BOOKED-IN
Robert Brunton, 34, Charlestown, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime
Kyle S. Weber, 24, Martinsville, warrant (misdemeanor)
William Lee James, 42, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Anthony Wayne Love, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Michael Ray Ruby, 33, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended (prior conviction), reckless driving (all violations), probation violation, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Jennifer Nicole Emery, 39, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Elijah A. Holt, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dallas Aaron Bowman, 42, Clarksville, intimidation
Davis A. Foster, 26, New Washington, invasion of privacy, criminal mischief
Jesse Lynn Moss, 29, Clarksville, criminal recklessness (with weapon)
Kyle Michelle Fraze, 24, Jeffersonville, battery public intoxication (by alcohol)
Aaron Wayne Kidwell, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Destiny Paige Britt, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of syringe
Heather Holden, 33, no address listed, possession of syringe, neglect of dependent
Miguel Anthony Lopez, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dylan Michael Lester, 29, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Obed Felix Martinez, 35, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed, residential entry, criminal recklessness (with weapon), intimidation, carry handgun without license
Christopher Douglas Persinger, 48, Jeffersonville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Kimberly Sue Pierce, 50, Jeffersonville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (prior conviction)
Eric Christopher Greer, 32, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ariel Kanbongo Kalonji, 20, Jeffersonville, minor possessing alcohol
Richard Reed Cozart, 44, New Albany, possession of controlled substance (schedule II-IV), possession of methamphetamine, theft (motor vehicle)
Daniel Cole Ott, 27, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication (by drugs)
Emanuel Jamel Jose Watson, 30, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Nicholas Quinker, 28, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Kelby Jean Kelley, 45, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Randy Emerson, 45, no address listed, synthetic urine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
RELEASED
Vanessa Nicole Smith, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Amber Lynn Kinsey, 44, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Keaton Dejuan Garner, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Samantha Jo Fanning, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Douglas S. Sheppard, 61, Cave City, KY, warrant (felony)
Steven William Bowers, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
William T. McQueen, 58, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Adam W. Jones, 42, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Harvey Allen Gibson, 58, Georgetown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Danie Paul Sadler, 41, West Point, KY, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance)
Michelle Erin Fogle, 43, Sellersburg, assisting a criminal
David Michael Brewer, 48, New Albany, identity deception, hold for other agency (felony)
Tiara Brownlee, 31, Clarksville, battery (public safety official engaged in official duties), battery by waste, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Kathy Shay Sanders, 26, Ramsey, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property),
Caleb Lee, 20, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), minor possessing alcohol
Bayron Esteban Perez, 31, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule i or II drug), carry handgun without license, operator never licensed
BOOKED-IN
Moses A. Dohoney, 24, Greenville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
RELEASED
None
