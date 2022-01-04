BOOKED-IN

Robert Brunton, 34, Charlestown, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime

Kyle S. Weber, 24, Martinsville, warrant (misdemeanor)

William Lee James, 42, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Anthony Wayne Love, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Michael Ray Ruby, 33, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended (prior conviction), reckless driving (all violations), probation violation, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Jennifer Nicole Emery, 39, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Elijah A. Holt, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dallas Aaron Bowman, 42, Clarksville, intimidation

Davis A. Foster, 26, New Washington, invasion of privacy, criminal mischief

Jesse Lynn Moss, 29, Clarksville, criminal recklessness (with weapon)

Kyle Michelle Fraze, 24, Jeffersonville, battery public intoxication (by alcohol)

Aaron Wayne Kidwell, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Destiny Paige Britt, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of syringe

Heather Holden, 33, no address listed, possession of syringe, neglect of dependent

Miguel Anthony Lopez, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Dylan Michael Lester, 29, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Obed Felix Martinez, 35, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed, residential entry, criminal recklessness (with weapon), intimidation, carry handgun without license

Christopher Douglas Persinger, 48, Jeffersonville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Kimberly Sue Pierce, 50, Jeffersonville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (prior conviction)

Eric Christopher Greer, 32, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ariel Kanbongo Kalonji, 20, Jeffersonville, minor possessing alcohol

Richard Reed Cozart, 44, New Albany, possession of controlled substance (schedule II-IV), possession of methamphetamine, theft (motor vehicle)

Daniel Cole Ott, 27, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication (by drugs)

Emanuel Jamel Jose Watson, 30, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Nicholas Quinker, 28, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Kelby Jean Kelley, 45, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Randy Emerson, 45, no address listed, synthetic urine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

RELEASED

Vanessa Nicole Smith, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Amber Lynn Kinsey, 44, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Keaton Dejuan Garner, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Samantha Jo Fanning, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Douglas S. Sheppard, 61, Cave City, KY, warrant (felony)

Steven William Bowers, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

William T. McQueen, 58, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Adam W. Jones, 42, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Harvey Allen Gibson, 58, Georgetown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Danie Paul Sadler, 41, West Point, KY, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance)

Michelle Erin Fogle, 43, Sellersburg, assisting a criminal

David Michael Brewer, 48, New Albany, identity deception, hold for other agency (felony)

Tiara Brownlee, 31, Clarksville, battery (public safety official engaged in official duties), battery by waste, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Kathy Shay Sanders, 26, Ramsey, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property),

Caleb Lee, 20, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), minor possessing alcohol

Bayron Esteban Perez, 31, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule i or II drug), carry handgun without license, operator never licensed

Moses A. Dohoney, 24, Greenville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

RELEASED

