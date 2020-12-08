BOOKED-IN

CLARK COUNTY

Catherine F. Zink, 29, Fredricksburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Quantel D. White, 21, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Candace Renee McDaniel, 28, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting with prior), false informing, identity deception, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Jonathon Paul Borton, 22, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Brittany Shyann Davey, 21, Clarksville, robbery with weapon, battery to public official (endangerment in official duties), intimidation with a weapon, resisting law enforcement, interference with reporting a crime, attempted murder, escape from detention, intimidation to police officer, battery by bodily waste, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief

Daren Martinez Diaz, 30, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle parts or accessories with prior conviction)

Nicholas Kennedy Hutchison, 31, Sellersburg, domestic battery

RELEASED

Gerald Wayne Mahoney Jr., 29, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, theft

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Aris L. Brown, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Shaun M. Gregory, 18, Greenville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, minor consumption

RELEASED

Alexis E. Young, 24, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you