BOOKED-IN
CLARK COUNTY
Catherine F. Zink, 29, Fredricksburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Quantel D. White, 21, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Candace Renee McDaniel, 28, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting with prior), false informing, identity deception, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Jonathon Paul Borton, 22, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Brittany Shyann Davey, 21, Clarksville, robbery with weapon, battery to public official (endangerment in official duties), intimidation with a weapon, resisting law enforcement, interference with reporting a crime, attempted murder, escape from detention, intimidation to police officer, battery by bodily waste, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief
Daren Martinez Diaz, 30, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle parts or accessories with prior conviction)
Nicholas Kennedy Hutchison, 31, Sellersburg, domestic battery
RELEASED
Gerald Wayne Mahoney Jr., 29, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, theft
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Aris L. Brown, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Shaun M. Gregory, 18, Greenville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, minor consumption
RELEASED
Alexis E. Young, 24, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.