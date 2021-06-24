CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Matthew J. Kimble, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Stephaun E. Bailey, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery — family/household member, neglect of dependent, domestic battery — family/household member
Blake A. Johnson, 35, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)
Drew Hamilton, 30, Charlestown, domestic battery — moderate bodily injury —family/household member, intimidation
Vincent Michael Morgan, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kevin Riley, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Susan Collman Mangrum, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Bradley Thomas Williams, 55, Portage, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Lewis Postelwaite, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
David J. Wycoff-Hill, 25, Louisville, OWI
Lori Kay Timberlake, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Curtis D. Foster, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant
Christopher L. Grose, 39, New Albany, warrant
Destiny D. Hill, 22, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Brandon M. Funk, 26, Louisville, warrant
Stacey L. Murphy, 46, Louisville, warrant
Victoria L. Drew, 50, Louisville, warrant
Shawn M. Kidwell, 34, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Johnny L. Dent, 36, Pekin, warrant
Curtis D. Foster, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant
Bradley S. Weathers, 28, Clarksville, warrant
