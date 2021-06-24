CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Matthew J. Kimble, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Stephaun E. Bailey, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery — family/household member, neglect of dependent, domestic battery — family/household member

Blake A. Johnson, 35, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)

Drew Hamilton, 30, Charlestown, domestic battery — moderate bodily injury —family/household member, intimidation

Vincent Michael Morgan, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kevin Riley, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Susan Collman Mangrum, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Bradley Thomas Williams, 55, Portage, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Lewis Postelwaite, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

David J. Wycoff-Hill, 25, Louisville, OWI

Lori Kay Timberlake, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Curtis D. Foster, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant

Christopher L. Grose, 39, New Albany, warrant

Destiny D. Hill, 22, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Brandon M. Funk, 26, Louisville, warrant

Stacey L. Murphy, 46, Louisville, warrant

Victoria L. Drew, 50, Louisville, warrant

Shawn M. Kidwell, 34, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Johnny L. Dent, 36, Pekin, warrant

Curtis D. Foster, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant

Bradley S. Weathers, 28, Clarksville, warrant

