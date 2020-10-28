CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

(Saturday/Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25)

Amy J. Link, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Russell Lee Prewitt, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Reginald Kevinshaq Browder, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Alexander E. Skaggs, 30, Muldraugh, KY, warrant (felony)

Frank Townsend, 37, New Albany, theft

Stephen Ray Enlow, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia

Brenden Marnae White, 33, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Abigayle Rose Lewellen, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Larry Jamarillo, 33, no address listed, parole violation

Kelsey Elizabeth Hale, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Sean Michael Sanders, 30, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Joshua Stephen Hasting, 28, Palmyra, court order return

Bo Eric Snawder, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Charles Robert Furr, 46, Danville, VA, warrant (felony)

Joseph Spencer, 27, Scottsburg, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, intimidation

Mawadd Ibrahim, 18, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, intimidation to police officer

Gary Donald Hall, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Trentin Oshey Lowe, 26, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Rhoda Faye Gilliam, 33, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement

Tiffany Chapman, 35, Borden, warrant (felony)

Michee A. Boni, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Travis W. Hall, 34, no address listed, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, refusal to identify, disorderly conduct

Lanika A. Davey, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jessica Kourtney Bottoms, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shalisa Nicole Fountain, 29, Jeffersonville, embezzlement, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

RELEASED

Brian Lee Crum, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Adia Fidelis Wells, 19, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal), illegal possession of alcohol

Wyatt Eric Thompson, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

(Monday, Oct. 26)

Jeremy Kyle Copeland, 34, Memphis, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Steven Thomas Martin, 34, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Andrew Edward Carney, 44, Glendale, CA, warrant (felony)

Tavon Jamal Hyman, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Cameron D. Coleman, 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, domestic battery with previous conviction, strangulation

Edward Franklin Beckert Taylor, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Nathaniel Isaiah Hathaway, 20, Jeffersonville, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with weapon, criminal mischief

Jenna Ann Lamb, 33, Charlestown, domestic battery

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

(Tuesday, Oct. 27)

Jeffery L. Fleenor Jr., 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Michele M. Torstrick, 40, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Theresa Reene Pascual, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency

Cole Avery Reed, 20, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Erica Michelle Beasley, 49, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by drugs

Michael D. Esarey, 49, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine

William Leroy Atkins, 41, no address listed, motor vehicle theft, armed robbery with a weapon, intimidation with a weapon, kidnapping (carjacking a vehicle)

Olivia L. Balmer, 24, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

James Gibson, 50, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Saturday/Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25)

Monterrio R. Smith, 28, New Salisbury,warrant (violation of parole)

Jereme D. Koch, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Levi D. Creedon, 28, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Marissa B. Sparks, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Wayne M. Warrant, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jeffrey J. Drapeau, 42, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacqulin D. Streigel, 36, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Paula M. Caudill, 47, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of community corrections day reporting)

Matthew K. Burns, 38, New Albany, public intoxication, intimidation

Erica L. Hall, 32, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Joshua M. Platt, 39, Louisville, warrant, possession of a narcotic drug

Henok D. Jones, 23, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated in manner that endangers

Christina J. Belviy, 22, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior, possession of paraphernalia

Jaquen J. McCallum, 38, New Albany, invasion of privacy

James J. Robinson, 58, Georgetown, warrant

Robert P. Fitzgerald, 26, Georgetown, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana

Acquel l. Bryant, 35, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in manner that endangers

RELEASED

Dustin A. Pierce, 37, New Albany, warrant (body attachment)

Scott Haller, 57, Leavenworth, driving while intoxicated

Jesse A. Burress, 38, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Michael P. McKittrick, 52, Greenville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Jose Cruz Chevez, 28, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers

Victoria I. Risley, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

BOOKED-IN

(Monday, Oct. 26)

Willette Antionette Darna Lewis, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Stephen Allen Hunt, 39, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Michael Darnell Wathal, 24, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Elliot Edward Shelton, 48, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jason Arron Proctor, 34, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

NONE

BOOKED-IN

(Tuesday Oct. 27)

Jason M. Cornett, 33, Pekin, warrant

Andrew W. Lyon, 39, French Lick, possession of methamphetamine

Anthony L. Caldwell, 54, Carlisle, warrant (court order transport)

Juan J. Estrada, 23, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Perry County

Francis M. Swinyer, 65, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Courtney L. Allen, 30, no address listed, criminal trespass

Charles W. Taylor, 35, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior, driving while intoxicated (refusal) driving while intoxicated in manner that endangers

RELEASED

Thomas R. Hedrick, 47, Fredericksburg, warrant

Mark A. Doyle, 55 Greenville, driving while intoxicated

