CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kevin W. Proctor, 32, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, battery with injury

Jerry W. Littrell, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

John Martin Barrientes. 56, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Zachary K. Coleman, 34, Louisville, theft of a firearm

Elizabeth A. McKim, 35, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Brandy M. Schafer, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant

Hobert W. Love, 51, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Travis A. Hall, 32, no address listed, theft

Megan S. Doty, 32, Memphis, warrant (violation of parole)

Candice M. Humphrey, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Alexis N. Messer, 39, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Edward A. Schuley, 33, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior

