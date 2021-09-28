CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kevin W. Proctor, 32, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, battery with injury
Jerry W. Littrell, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
John Martin Barrientes. 56, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Zachary K. Coleman, 34, Louisville, theft of a firearm
Elizabeth A. McKim, 35, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Brandy M. Schafer, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant
Hobert W. Love, 51, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Travis A. Hall, 32, no address listed, theft
Megan S. Doty, 32, Memphis, warrant (violation of parole)
Candice M. Humphrey, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Alexis N. Messer, 39, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Edward A. Schuley, 33, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior
