BOOKED-IN

Eugene S. Lang, 37, New Albany, battery – bodily injury – other person

Chad Allen Devore, 30, Jeffersonville, domestic battery – child

Thomas G. Houchens, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Deontaye Alford, 41, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dustine Ann Patterson, 42, Rockville, warrant (felony)

Brianna Lynn Sharp, 25, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Michael Robert Test, 20, Louisville, warrant felony

Christopher Austin Davis, 39, Scottsburg, warrant (felony), warrant (felony) warrant (felony)

Robert Rowley, 34, city unknown, hold for U.S. marshall

Brandon Brinson, 23, city unknown, hold for U.S. marshall

John Ballard, 43, city unknown, hold for U.S. marshall

Anthony Davis, 34, city unknown, hold for U.S. marshall

Mark T. Roberts, 26, Henryville, domestic battery – family/household member

Kyle Nathaniel Robbins, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery – child present, intimidation with a weapon, interference with reporting of crime, criminal mischief: loss less than $750

Patricia Lee Mullins, 42, Austin, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug sched I or II drug <5g, criminal trespass – prior conviction for same property, theft – from building (under $750), possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of syringe

Dale Roberts, 37, Austin, dealing meth at least 5 grams

Karissa Danielle Mousty, 30, Clarksville, theft – motor vehicle, at least $50,000

Jason E. Ferguson, 37, Lanesville, hold for Marion County (felony)

Michel Anthony Battles, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kelly White, 38, city unknown, neglect of dependent, domestic battery – family or household member

Daniel G. White, 33, Clarksville, domestic battery – family/household member, neglect of dependent

Erickson Alton Russell, 24, Louisville, warrant (felony)

William Lynn Russell, 44, warrant (felony), warrant (felony)

David Wayne Proctor, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jon Ryan Hesse, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Aaron Alvey, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug sched I or IIdrug <5g, theft: all other larceny (under $750)

Andrew T. Hurd, 29, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Roy L. Peden, 43, Jeffersonville, battery – official engaged in official duties, resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees), intimidation – witness

James Johnson,32, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Holly Knight, 45, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Christopher Lee Atkins, 44, Floyds Knobs, resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees), identity deception, false reporting

Eric Ryan Keith, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Sundy R. Liddick, 42, Marysville, IN, warrant (misdemeanor)

Malcolm E. McLaughlin, 42, Louisville, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees)

Jaclyn Renee Marshall, 33, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees)

Johnathon Allen Frantz, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (felony), warrant (felony), warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony), identity deception

Glenn Williams, 57, no city listed, OWI

Thomas Keith Elliott, 29, Henryville, criminal trespass – enters or refuses after directed by LEO, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees)

Jason Reliford, 45, resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees) resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees), criminal mischief (loss less than $750)

Charles Harvey Crum, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Kenneth Paul Hulsey, 35, warrant (felony)

Christopher William Harbaugh, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sara A. Ainsley, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Heather D. Hanks, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Terrance Range, 37, address unknown, hold for U.S. marshall

John Sims, 59, address unknown, resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees), reckless driving – all violations

Monica Marie Hall – 39, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Caleb Zarif Reeves, 31, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Reas, 69, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tyler Shane Sencuk, 25, Jeffersonville, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication (by drugs)

Makensey Brooke Long, 27, Hanover, warrant (felony)

Robert G. Arington, 41, Pekin, warrant (felony)

William Jason Beckort, 44, Richland, warrant (felony)

Devron Mardrese Brownlee, 32, Jeffersonville, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, unlawful possession of firearm by domestic battery, possession of marijuana, hash oil (prior conviction)

Michael D. Shaffer, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)

James F. McPhall Jr., 38, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Phillip David Keck, 30, Jeffersonville, stalking, invasion of privacy

Brandon Keith House, 35, Clarksville, public intoxication (by drugs)

Collies W. Taylor Jr., 60, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Bobby D. Potter, 60, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Marchela A. Stoeva, 29, Memphis, driving while intoxicated

Rodney Lance Murphy, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Joshua Caleb Boone, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kristofer Todd Aldridge, 32, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Leah K. Adkins, 38, Madison, warrant (felony)

Robert Charles Mayes, 53, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Clarence Stiff, 40, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Gordan W. Quisenberry, 43, Chicago, IL, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tanya F. Crain, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant

RELEASED

Ashley K. Robinson, 33, Clarksville, domestic battery/family or household member

Lyndi D. Patterson, 27, Clarksville, OWI: .08

Christina L. Bell, 27, Clarksville, warrant

Antione Lamonte Mullins, 41, Clarksville, criminal trespass: prior conviction for same property

Dalton Wade Roe Bowen, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant

Felipe Hernandez Guerrero, 38, Scottsburg, OWI, OWI: .15.BAC or greater (blood)

Angela M. Wynn, 51, Murphy, NC, OWI, OWI: 15BAC or greater (blood), OWI: .08

Daniel Cole Ott, 27, Clarksville, criminal trespass: prior conviction for same property

Mackenzie Rae Fitzgerald, 25, Sellersburg, OWI: .08

Andrew Nathanial Cullins, 32, Clarksville, Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia – prior conviction

Trinity Nakia Horn, 46, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator (HTV)

Jacob E. Grimm, 30, city unknown, (OWI) alcohol concentration .15 or greater (blood or breath), OWI, OWI: endangering a person

Michele M. Torstrick, 40, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ronald William Curtsinger, 54, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shontae Bishop, 41, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Cayla S. Rush-Rayman, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jerry Leonard Walker, 32, Jeffersonville, domestic battery – family or household member, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug sched I or II drug <5g, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Gabrielle Williamson, 31, Louisville, OWI

Rank Carter, 56, no city listed, operator never licensed

Janet Louise White, 70, Jeffersonville, OWI

Jeremiah Kopp, 40, Jeffersonville,

Kendra Judith Donahue, 47, Clarksville, court order return

Major M. Counch, 56, Henryville, domestic battery – family/household member, strangulation – applying pressure to throat or neck of another person

Kyle M. Eve, 31, Charlestown, driving while suspended – prior conviction, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug sched I or II drug <5g

Ryan Nolan, 28, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Kayla Izynski, 26, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

John W. Weathers, 50, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Justin E. Evans, 32, New Albany, domestic battery

Kyle J. Leverett, 40, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

James S. Hood, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Robert D. Bottoms, 33, New Albany, warrant

Angela Hellen-Nicole Crandall, 25, no address listed, invasion of privacy

Dustin B. Stewart, 30, Georgetown, public intoxication

Cleve O. Knight, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Gary W. Barksdale, 62, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Donald R. Johnson, 42, Sellersburg, unlawful possession of syringe

Robert D. Wade, 55, no address listed, criminal trespass

Patrick L. Wilson, 32, Pekin, operating with a controlled substance in body, habitual traffic violator, possession of hypodermic syringe

Travis C. Taylor, 31, Ramsey, operating with a controlled substance in body

McClane Ward, 57, Floyds Knobs, battery with bodily injury

Abel M. Reyes, 26, New Albany, operating without ever obtaining a license

Dominick D. Gaffney, 35, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Robert C. Mayes, 53, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jaclyn R. Marshall, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant

Jay L. Jackson, 62, Pekin, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Lal Manohar, 29, Louisville, residential entry, criminal mischief

Luke J. Shanahan, 43, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated (with prior)

RELEASED

Daniel P. Ishie, 42, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Michael D. Brewer, 48, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

