BOOKED-IN
Eugene S. Lang, 37, New Albany, battery – bodily injury – other person
Chad Allen Devore, 30, Jeffersonville, domestic battery – child
Thomas G. Houchens, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Deontaye Alford, 41, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dustine Ann Patterson, 42, Rockville, warrant (felony)
Brianna Lynn Sharp, 25, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Michael Robert Test, 20, Louisville, warrant felony
Christopher Austin Davis, 39, Scottsburg, warrant (felony), warrant (felony) warrant (felony)
Robert Rowley, 34, city unknown, hold for U.S. marshall
Brandon Brinson, 23, city unknown, hold for U.S. marshall
John Ballard, 43, city unknown, hold for U.S. marshall
Anthony Davis, 34, city unknown, hold for U.S. marshall
Mark T. Roberts, 26, Henryville, domestic battery – family/household member
Kyle Nathaniel Robbins, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery – child present, intimidation with a weapon, interference with reporting of crime, criminal mischief: loss less than $750
Patricia Lee Mullins, 42, Austin, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug sched I or II drug <5g, criminal trespass – prior conviction for same property, theft – from building (under $750), possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of syringe
Dale Roberts, 37, Austin, dealing meth at least 5 grams
Karissa Danielle Mousty, 30, Clarksville, theft – motor vehicle, at least $50,000
Jason E. Ferguson, 37, Lanesville, hold for Marion County (felony)
Michel Anthony Battles, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kelly White, 38, city unknown, neglect of dependent, domestic battery – family or household member
Daniel G. White, 33, Clarksville, domestic battery – family/household member, neglect of dependent
Erickson Alton Russell, 24, Louisville, warrant (felony)
William Lynn Russell, 44, warrant (felony), warrant (felony)
David Wayne Proctor, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jon Ryan Hesse, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Aaron Alvey, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug sched I or IIdrug <5g, theft: all other larceny (under $750)
Andrew T. Hurd, 29, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Roy L. Peden, 43, Jeffersonville, battery – official engaged in official duties, resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees), intimidation – witness
James Johnson,32, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Holly Knight, 45, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Christopher Lee Atkins, 44, Floyds Knobs, resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees), identity deception, false reporting
Eric Ryan Keith, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Sundy R. Liddick, 42, Marysville, IN, warrant (misdemeanor)
Malcolm E. McLaughlin, 42, Louisville, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees)
Jaclyn Renee Marshall, 33, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees)
Johnathon Allen Frantz, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (felony), warrant (felony), warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony), identity deception
Glenn Williams, 57, no city listed, OWI
Thomas Keith Elliott, 29, Henryville, criminal trespass – enters or refuses after directed by LEO, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees)
Jason Reliford, 45, resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees) resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees), criminal mischief (loss less than $750)
Charles Harvey Crum, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Kenneth Paul Hulsey, 35, warrant (felony)
Christopher William Harbaugh, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sara A. Ainsley, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Heather D. Hanks, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Terrance Range, 37, address unknown, hold for U.S. marshall
John Sims, 59, address unknown, resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees), reckless driving – all violations
Monica Marie Hall – 39, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Caleb Zarif Reeves, 31, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Reas, 69, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tyler Shane Sencuk, 25, Jeffersonville, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication (by drugs)
Makensey Brooke Long, 27, Hanover, warrant (felony)
Robert G. Arington, 41, Pekin, warrant (felony)
William Jason Beckort, 44, Richland, warrant (felony)
Devron Mardrese Brownlee, 32, Jeffersonville, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, unlawful possession of firearm by domestic battery, possession of marijuana, hash oil (prior conviction)
Michael D. Shaffer, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
James F. McPhall Jr., 38, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Phillip David Keck, 30, Jeffersonville, stalking, invasion of privacy
Brandon Keith House, 35, Clarksville, public intoxication (by drugs)
Collies W. Taylor Jr., 60, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Bobby D. Potter, 60, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Marchela A. Stoeva, 29, Memphis, driving while intoxicated
Rodney Lance Murphy, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Joshua Caleb Boone, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kristofer Todd Aldridge, 32, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Leah K. Adkins, 38, Madison, warrant (felony)
Robert Charles Mayes, 53, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Clarence Stiff, 40, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Gordan W. Quisenberry, 43, Chicago, IL, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tanya F. Crain, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant
RELEASED
Ashley K. Robinson, 33, Clarksville, domestic battery/family or household member
Lyndi D. Patterson, 27, Clarksville, OWI: .08
Christina L. Bell, 27, Clarksville, warrant
Antione Lamonte Mullins, 41, Clarksville, criminal trespass: prior conviction for same property
Dalton Wade Roe Bowen, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant
Felipe Hernandez Guerrero, 38, Scottsburg, OWI, OWI: .15.BAC or greater (blood)
Angela M. Wynn, 51, Murphy, NC, OWI, OWI: 15BAC or greater (blood), OWI: .08
Daniel Cole Ott, 27, Clarksville, criminal trespass: prior conviction for same property
Mackenzie Rae Fitzgerald, 25, Sellersburg, OWI: .08
Andrew Nathanial Cullins, 32, Clarksville, Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia – prior conviction
Trinity Nakia Horn, 46, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator (HTV)
Jacob E. Grimm, 30, city unknown, (OWI) alcohol concentration .15 or greater (blood or breath), OWI, OWI: endangering a person
Michele M. Torstrick, 40, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ronald William Curtsinger, 54, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shontae Bishop, 41, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cayla S. Rush-Rayman, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jerry Leonard Walker, 32, Jeffersonville, domestic battery – family or household member, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug sched I or II drug <5g, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Gabrielle Williamson, 31, Louisville, OWI
Rank Carter, 56, no city listed, operator never licensed
Janet Louise White, 70, Jeffersonville, OWI
Jeremiah Kopp, 40, Jeffersonville,
Kendra Judith Donahue, 47, Clarksville, court order return
Glenn Williams, 57, no city listed, OWI
Thomas Keith Elliott, 29, Henryville, criminal trespass – enters or refuses after directed by LEO, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees)
Major M. Counch, 56, Henryville, domestic battery – family/household member, strangulation – applying pressure to throat or neck of another person
Kyle M. Eve, 31, Charlestown, driving while suspended – prior conviction, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug sched I or II drug <5g
Ryan Nolan, 28, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Kayla Izynski, 26, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
John W. Weathers, 50, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Justin E. Evans, 32, New Albany, domestic battery
Kyle J. Leverett, 40, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
James S. Hood, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert D. Bottoms, 33, New Albany, warrant
Angela Hellen-Nicole Crandall, 25, no address listed, invasion of privacy
Dustin B. Stewart, 30, Georgetown, public intoxication
Cleve O. Knight, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Gary W. Barksdale, 62, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Donald R. Johnson, 42, Sellersburg, unlawful possession of syringe
Robert D. Wade, 55, no address listed, criminal trespass
Patrick L. Wilson, 32, Pekin, operating with a controlled substance in body, habitual traffic violator, possession of hypodermic syringe
Travis C. Taylor, 31, Ramsey, operating with a controlled substance in body
McClane Ward, 57, Floyds Knobs, battery with bodily injury
Abel M. Reyes, 26, New Albany, operating without ever obtaining a license
Dominick D. Gaffney, 35, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Robert C. Mayes, 53, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jaclyn R. Marshall, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant
Jay L. Jackson, 62, Pekin, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Lal Manohar, 29, Louisville, residential entry, criminal mischief
Luke J. Shanahan, 43, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated (with prior)
RELEASED
Daniel P. Ishie, 42, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Michael D. Brewer, 48, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
