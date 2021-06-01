BOOKED-IN
Shawn Patrick Moch, 43, Charlestown, invasion of privacy, stalking
Taylor Brooklyn, 21, Palmyra, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish
Adrian J. Wood, 45, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Jimmie M. Logsdon, 41, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Nicholas W. Hall, 35, Jeffersonville, battery (no injury)
Jordan A. Sternbach, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), theft of motor vehicle
Leah Kay Clemons, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, false reporting product, tampering (known to be false), warrant (misdemeanor)
Keith Q. Collins, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
John David Martens, 53, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Shalisa Nicole Fountain, 30, Jeffersonville, intimidation, criminal trespass (refusal to leave property), possession of paraphernalia
Shawna Jo Coleman, 43, Charlestown, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Dustin Coleman, 40, Charlestown, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
Hank A. Tucker, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shawn Michael Patterson, 44, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Gregory Allen Lawrence, 58, Clarksville, court order return
Zachary Tyler Herrmann, 37, no address listed, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, failure to procure hunt/trap/fishing license
Luke Jose Shanahan, 43, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Lorenz Kenneth Hardin, 21, Louisville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony), theft of motor vehicle, carry handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, theft of firearm
Pierre D. Ford, 38, Charlestown, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
RELEASED
Danny Ralph Hancock II, 40, Pekin, possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated
Latoya Wayne Lucas, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Bobbi Jo Cain, 48, Marysville, driving while intoxicated
Donye L. Gordon, 18, Clarksville, possession of controlled substance (schedule ll-IV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia
Megan Gaberielle Irish, 28, Henryville, driving while intoxicated
Heaven Leigh Griggs, 29, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
Benjamin P. McKinley, 50, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Adam Douglas Slone, 45, Sellersburg, intimidation with a weapon, interference with reporting of crime
Amber M. Miller, 34, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving (all violations), driving while intoxicated (endangering person)
Christy D. Turley, 46, Henryville, driving while intoxicated,(endangering a person)
Andrea Anna Marie Shelton, 21, Georgetown, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony), battery (bodily injury to other person), battery (no injury)
BOOKED-IN
John L. Thompson, 72, New Albany, domestic battery
Jason M. Wallace, 39, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Dustin J. Suydam, 33, no address listed, warrant
Lakeitha S. Drapoer, 27, Louisville, aggravated battery, possession of marijuana, trafficking with an inmate
Mary L. Cunningham, 38, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY
Samuel R. McRae, 27, New Albany, possession of firearm by a felon, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, dealing in heroin
Joseph O. Higdon, 36, Salem, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Darrell A. Hamlin, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Matthew Hall, 36, Louisville, battery of public servant, disorderly conduct, intimidation
Cierra L. Carter Barnett, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Joseph A. Hanka, 42, Mauckport, possession of syringe
Jack H. Payton, 22, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
Terry ß. Cox, 45, New Albany, domestic battery
Kerry Carlton, 45, vehicle theft, resisting law enforcement
Tamala K. Inman Vogt, 51, no address listed, criminal trespass
Crystal D. Walker, 36, New Albany, possession of heroin, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, trafficking with an inmate
Daniel R. Griffin, 54, New Albany, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
Shaneil L. Carasco, 33, New Albany, warrant
Star’sha D. Woods, 32, Louisville, warrant
Austin N. Sanks, 20, New Albany, warrant
Brian L. Voltz, 41, Louisville, invasion of privacy
Della J. Micco, 49, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Nia A. Lewis, 21, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Arnold D. Davis, 60, Fairdale, KY, driving while intoxicated
Betipiny M. Kimijwok, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
