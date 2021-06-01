BOOKED-IN

Shawn Patrick Moch, 43, Charlestown, invasion of privacy, stalking

Taylor Brooklyn, 21, Palmyra, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish

Adrian J. Wood, 45, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Jimmie M. Logsdon, 41, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Nicholas W. Hall, 35, Jeffersonville, battery (no injury)

Jordan A. Sternbach, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), theft of motor vehicle

Leah Kay Clemons, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, false reporting product, tampering (known to be false), warrant (misdemeanor)

Keith Q. Collins, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

John David Martens, 53, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Shalisa Nicole Fountain, 30, Jeffersonville, intimidation, criminal trespass (refusal to leave property), possession of paraphernalia

Shawna Jo Coleman, 43, Charlestown, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Dustin Coleman, 40, Charlestown, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Hank A. Tucker, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shawn Michael Patterson, 44, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Gregory Allen Lawrence, 58, Clarksville, court order return

Zachary Tyler Herrmann, 37, no address listed, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, failure to procure hunt/trap/fishing license

Luke Jose Shanahan, 43, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Lorenz Kenneth Hardin, 21, Louisville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony), theft of motor vehicle, carry handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, theft of firearm

Pierre D. Ford, 38, Charlestown, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)

RELEASED

Danny Ralph Hancock II, 40, Pekin, possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated

Latoya Wayne Lucas, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Bobbi Jo Cain, 48, Marysville, driving while intoxicated

Donye L. Gordon, 18, Clarksville, possession of controlled substance (schedule ll-IV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia

Megan Gaberielle Irish, 28, Henryville, driving while intoxicated

Heaven Leigh Griggs, 29, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)

Benjamin P. McKinley, 50, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Adam Douglas Slone, 45, Sellersburg, intimidation with a weapon, interference with reporting of crime

Amber M. Miller, 34, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving (all violations), driving while intoxicated (endangering person)

Christy D. Turley, 46, Henryville, driving while intoxicated,(endangering a person)

Andrea Anna Marie Shelton, 21, Georgetown, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony), battery (bodily injury to other person), battery (no injury)

BOOKED-IN

John L. Thompson, 72, New Albany, domestic battery

Jason M. Wallace, 39, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Dustin J. Suydam, 33, no address listed, warrant

Lakeitha S. Drapoer, 27, Louisville, aggravated battery, possession of marijuana, trafficking with an inmate

Mary L. Cunningham, 38, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY

Samuel R. McRae, 27, New Albany, possession of firearm by a felon, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, dealing in heroin

Joseph O. Higdon, 36, Salem, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Darrell A. Hamlin, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Matthew Hall, 36, Louisville, battery of public servant, disorderly conduct, intimidation

Cierra L. Carter Barnett, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Joseph A. Hanka, 42, Mauckport, possession of syringe

Jack H. Payton, 22, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

Terry ß. Cox, 45, New Albany, domestic battery

Kerry Carlton, 45, vehicle theft, resisting law enforcement

Tamala K. Inman Vogt, 51, no address listed, criminal trespass

Crystal D. Walker, 36, New Albany, possession of heroin, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, trafficking with an inmate

Daniel R. Griffin, 54, New Albany, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

Shaneil L. Carasco, 33, New Albany, warrant

Star’sha D. Woods, 32, Louisville, warrant

Austin N. Sanks, 20, New Albany, warrant

Brian L. Voltz, 41, Louisville, invasion of privacy

Della J. Micco, 49, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Nia A. Lewis, 21, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Arnold D. Davis, 60, Fairdale, KY, driving while intoxicated

Betipiny M. Kimijwok, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

