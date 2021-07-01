BOOKED-IN

Sterling Jordan, 47, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Devante Shields, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Laurence DeWitt Gittings, 45, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Amber Nicole Howard, 37, Hanover, warrant (felony)

Scott Allen Lawrence, 48, Charlestown, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

George Daniel Leach, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Ernest Clark, 35, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sean Michael Raisor, 21, Sellersburg, residential entry, criminal mischief

James Arthur Deck Jr., 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

James M. Fry, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dominique Dwight Couch, 33,Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jessica L. Henso , 41, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kirstin M. Yount, 37, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)

Roshawn Lamore Hall, 22, New Albany, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)

James Russell Winchester, 25, Austin, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Tiffany Nicole Couch, 32, Scottsburg, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), trafficking with inmate with controlled substance

Scott H. Atwood, 52, Clarksville, domestic battery

Dalton Zollman, 21, Otisco, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Christina Michelle Nunley, 36, Salem, warrant (felony)

Matthew John Leoustakos, 34, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Joseph Manning, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jessica Lynn Bowen, 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jeannie Marie Hess, 47, Charlestown, invasion of privacy

Jean Carlos Camacho Garcia, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Carmelo L. Green, 39, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, carry handgun without license

Lakota C. Wilks, 18, Sulphur, warrant (violation of parole)

Bobbie J. Pettie, 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Ethan W. Johnson, 31, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Krystal K. Curry, 36, Charlestown, warrant

Noah W. Nevil, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Charles R. Madden, 44, Fredericksburg, possession of methamphetamine

Wayne E. Nesmith, 22, New Albany, knowing or intentional placement of 911 calls

Erin D. Torres, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Scott J. Decker, 32, no address listed, warrant

RELEASED

Justin L. Adams, 39, French Lick, driving while suspended (prior)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you