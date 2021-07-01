BOOKED-IN
Sterling Jordan, 47, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Devante Shields, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Laurence DeWitt Gittings, 45, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Amber Nicole Howard, 37, Hanover, warrant (felony)
Scott Allen Lawrence, 48, Charlestown, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
George Daniel Leach, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Ernest Clark, 35, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sean Michael Raisor, 21, Sellersburg, residential entry, criminal mischief
James Arthur Deck Jr., 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
James M. Fry, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dominique Dwight Couch, 33,Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jessica L. Henso , 41, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kirstin M. Yount, 37, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
Roshawn Lamore Hall, 22, New Albany, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)
James Russell Winchester, 25, Austin, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Tiffany Nicole Couch, 32, Scottsburg, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), trafficking with inmate with controlled substance
Scott H. Atwood, 52, Clarksville, domestic battery
Dalton Zollman, 21, Otisco, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Christina Michelle Nunley, 36, Salem, warrant (felony)
Matthew John Leoustakos, 34, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Joseph Manning, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jessica Lynn Bowen, 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jeannie Marie Hess, 47, Charlestown, invasion of privacy
Jean Carlos Camacho Garcia, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Carmelo L. Green, 39, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, carry handgun without license
Lakota C. Wilks, 18, Sulphur, warrant (violation of parole)
Bobbie J. Pettie, 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Ethan W. Johnson, 31, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Krystal K. Curry, 36, Charlestown, warrant
Noah W. Nevil, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Charles R. Madden, 44, Fredericksburg, possession of methamphetamine
Wayne E. Nesmith, 22, New Albany, knowing or intentional placement of 911 calls
Erin D. Torres, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Scott J. Decker, 32, no address listed, warrant
RELEASED
Justin L. Adams, 39, French Lick, driving while suspended (prior)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.