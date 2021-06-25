CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Adam Levi White, 36, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)

Matthew J. Kimble, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Stephanie E. Bailey, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, neglect of dependent

Blake A. Johnson, 35, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)

Drew Hamilton, 30, Charlestown, domestic battery, intimidation

Vincent Michael Morgan, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kevin Riley, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Susan Collman Mangrum, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Bradley Thomas Williams, 55, Portage, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Lewis Postelwaite, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua L. Niece, 43, Greenville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (schedule II-IV)

Tami Gordon Babb, 59, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II)

Brandy Predita Weaux, 42, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Cory Nathaniel Grant, 31, Plainfield, hold for other agency (felony)

Brayden Anthony Dannenfelser, 30, warrant (felony)

Benjamin Quinton James Weisbach, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Nery Chaver Zavala, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Brian Louis Kelley, 41, Sellersburg, resisting law enforcement

Corgan S. Wampler, 23, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor

RELEASED

David J. Wyciff-Hill, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Lori Kay Timberlake, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Samuel Thomas Garr, 25, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Teresa Diane Proctor, 41, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Joshua Stuart Emery, 48, Borden, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Jimmy Dee Burge, 72, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, intimidation, intimidation with a weapon

Alazae A. Conn, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Isaiah J. Harris, 21, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Kelby Kelley, 45, Sellersburg, false informing

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dewayne E. Bowman, 43, New Albany, possession of hypodermic syringe

Mark Leezer, 38, Charlestown, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement (using a vehicle), resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, hold for Clark County

Marshall T. Alexander, 24, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Jennifer R. Daffron, 30, New Albany, warrant, hold for Clark County

John F. Waldrews, 26, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Teresa D. Proctor, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Travis L. Wilks, 43, Pekin, possession of a controlled substance, hold for Harrison County

Leondra M. McBirth, 26, New Albany warrant

RELEASED

None

