CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Adam Levi White, 36, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)
Matthew J. Kimble, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Stephanie E. Bailey, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, neglect of dependent
Blake A. Johnson, 35, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)
Drew Hamilton, 30, Charlestown, domestic battery, intimidation
Vincent Michael Morgan, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kevin Riley, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Susan Collman Mangrum, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Bradley Thomas Williams, 55, Portage, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Lewis Postelwaite, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua L. Niece, 43, Greenville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (schedule II-IV)
Tami Gordon Babb, 59, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II)
Brandy Predita Weaux, 42, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Cory Nathaniel Grant, 31, Plainfield, hold for other agency (felony)
Brayden Anthony Dannenfelser, 30, warrant (felony)
Benjamin Quinton James Weisbach, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Nery Chaver Zavala, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Brian Louis Kelley, 41, Sellersburg, resisting law enforcement
Corgan S. Wampler, 23, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor
RELEASED
David J. Wyciff-Hill, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Lori Kay Timberlake, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Samuel Thomas Garr, 25, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Teresa Diane Proctor, 41, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Joshua Stuart Emery, 48, Borden, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Jimmy Dee Burge, 72, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, intimidation, intimidation with a weapon
Alazae A. Conn, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Isaiah J. Harris, 21, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Kelby Kelley, 45, Sellersburg, false informing
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dewayne E. Bowman, 43, New Albany, possession of hypodermic syringe
Mark Leezer, 38, Charlestown, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement (using a vehicle), resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, hold for Clark County
Marshall T. Alexander, 24, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Jennifer R. Daffron, 30, New Albany, warrant, hold for Clark County
John F. Waldrews, 26, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Teresa D. Proctor, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Travis L. Wilks, 43, Pekin, possession of a controlled substance, hold for Harrison County
Leondra M. McBirth, 26, New Albany warrant
RELEASED
None
