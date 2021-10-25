CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sierra M. Orcutt, 33, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joseph Ray Bratcher, 50, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Christopher Bradford Ditcharo, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Donald V. Baker, 51, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)

Jadan Mozee, 23, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Diana Lynne Kasey, 69, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Nicholas Alexander Barton, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Patricia Elizabeth Fields, 29, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Victor Wayne Bubba, 46, LaGrange, KY, warrant (felony)

Scott Joseph Decker, 32, Jeffersonville, court order return

Gary Wall, 44, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Mikel Shannon Cleek, 47, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Jacquel Johnson, 28, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Dorothy Mae Miller, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Noah Kent Flanigan, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Robert Waynescott, 31, no address listed, intimidation with a weapon

David Jason Lowe, 29, Corydon, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, escape from detention, assisting a criminal, official misconduct

William Gale Rama Jr., 52, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Heather Ashley Farrear, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony

Terry W. Marcum, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Walter Grau Avila, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Daymon A. Phillips, 22, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Andrea Nicole DeJesus, 35, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Curtis Lee Kitchen, 36, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Joshua Lamarr Cousins, 36, New Albany, contempt (disturbing court)

Dennis Watson, 30, no address listed, battery (no injury)

Darwin Alexander Castro, 30, Nabb, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher W. Wallace, 44, New Albany, warrant (body attachment), warrant (failure to appear)

Cristian L. Pouw Cruz, 22, New Albany, warrant

Lance S. Warigon. 30, Baltimore, MD, warrant (violation of parole)

Joseph T. Thompson, 44, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY

Jerry W. Singleton, 51, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Dale M. Clary, 33, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)

Jacob A.Anderson, 26, New Albany, warrant

Chester L. Townsend, 48, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Brittany M. Pound, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear) (violation of parole)

Leonard D. Martin, 48, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Justin M. Carney, 35, Ramsey, false identity, hold for Harrison County

Whitney M. Madley, 32, Underwood warrant (failure to appear)

Dakota C. Carroll, 24, New Middleton, warrant (failure to appear)

Adam D. Friedman, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, suspended (prior), false informing, identity deception, obstruction of justice

Christopher Quisenberry, 46, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Anthony D. Sneed, 47, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Rocky L. King, 39, Louisville, warrnat (violation of parole)

Jan M. Perry, 36, Louisville, warrant (court order appearance)

Gordon L. Denton, 25, New Albany, warrant

Gary I. Sears, 34, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)

James G. Owens, 55, New Albany warrant

Austin M. Whitman, 25, New Albany, warrant

Paul A. Young, 46, Lawrenceville, KY, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Henderson County, KY

Kyle D. Rosenfield, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

George T. Zearing, 54, New Albany, warrant

Clayton T. Thurman, 21, Henryville, warrant

Haley N. Weathers, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher B. Tush, 24, Greenville, domestic battery

Patrick Coleman, 41, Louisville, auto theft

RELEASED

Cleve O. Knight, 33, Louisville, operating without receiving a license

Riggsann Sutherland, 52, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Corey T. Jamison, 28, New Albany warrant (failure to appear)

Lisa M. Barber, 48, Louisville, theft, criminal trespass

Linda Frazier, 24, Lexington, KY, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

Augusto P. Hernandez, 31, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangerment), operating without ever receiving a license (second offense)

