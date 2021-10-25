CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sierra M. Orcutt, 33, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joseph Ray Bratcher, 50, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Christopher Bradford Ditcharo, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Donald V. Baker, 51, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)
Jadan Mozee, 23, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Diana Lynne Kasey, 69, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Nicholas Alexander Barton, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Patricia Elizabeth Fields, 29, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Victor Wayne Bubba, 46, LaGrange, KY, warrant (felony)
Scott Joseph Decker, 32, Jeffersonville, court order return
Gary Wall, 44, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Mikel Shannon Cleek, 47, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Jacquel Johnson, 28, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Dorothy Mae Miller, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Noah Kent Flanigan, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Robert Waynescott, 31, no address listed, intimidation with a weapon
David Jason Lowe, 29, Corydon, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, escape from detention, assisting a criminal, official misconduct
William Gale Rama Jr., 52, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Heather Ashley Farrear, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony
Terry W. Marcum, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Walter Grau Avila, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Daymon A. Phillips, 22, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Andrea Nicole DeJesus, 35, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Curtis Lee Kitchen, 36, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Joshua Lamarr Cousins, 36, New Albany, contempt (disturbing court)
Dennis Watson, 30, no address listed, battery (no injury)
Darwin Alexander Castro, 30, Nabb, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher W. Wallace, 44, New Albany, warrant (body attachment), warrant (failure to appear)
Cristian L. Pouw Cruz, 22, New Albany, warrant
Lance S. Warigon. 30, Baltimore, MD, warrant (violation of parole)
Joseph T. Thompson, 44, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY
Jerry W. Singleton, 51, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Dale M. Clary, 33, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)
Jacob A.Anderson, 26, New Albany, warrant
Chester L. Townsend, 48, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Brittany M. Pound, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear) (violation of parole)
Leonard D. Martin, 48, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Justin M. Carney, 35, Ramsey, false identity, hold for Harrison County
Whitney M. Madley, 32, Underwood warrant (failure to appear)
Dakota C. Carroll, 24, New Middleton, warrant (failure to appear)
Adam D. Friedman, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, suspended (prior), false informing, identity deception, obstruction of justice
Christopher Quisenberry, 46, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Anthony D. Sneed, 47, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Rocky L. King, 39, Louisville, warrnat (violation of parole)
Jan M. Perry, 36, Louisville, warrant (court order appearance)
Gordon L. Denton, 25, New Albany, warrant
Gary I. Sears, 34, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
James G. Owens, 55, New Albany warrant
Austin M. Whitman, 25, New Albany, warrant
Paul A. Young, 46, Lawrenceville, KY, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Henderson County, KY
Kyle D. Rosenfield, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
George T. Zearing, 54, New Albany, warrant
Clayton T. Thurman, 21, Henryville, warrant
Haley N. Weathers, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher B. Tush, 24, Greenville, domestic battery
Patrick Coleman, 41, Louisville, auto theft
RELEASED
Cleve O. Knight, 33, Louisville, operating without receiving a license
Riggsann Sutherland, 52, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Corey T. Jamison, 28, New Albany warrant (failure to appear)
Lisa M. Barber, 48, Louisville, theft, criminal trespass
Linda Frazier, 24, Lexington, KY, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
Augusto P. Hernandez, 31, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangerment), operating without ever receiving a license (second offense)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.