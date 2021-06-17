BOOKED-IN
Paschaline Nicole Priddy, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Ronald Lee Crane, 63, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Branden Scott Bauman, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Allen Molina, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jeremy W. Phelps, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Major Crane, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Thomas A. Smith, 51, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Timothy Noble McCutcheon, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
William Elliott Mikels, 40, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy
Wesley Leon Musser, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Cody Lee Smith, 27, Underwood, warrant (felony)
Andrew B. Jenkins, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), neglect of dependent
RELEASED
Edward Lee Gordon, 39, Henryville, driving while intoxicated
Jonathon M. Storie, 31, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
BOOKED-IN
Douglas W. Hanlin, 28, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Randy L. Arthur, 30, Corydon, warrant
Wayne Nesmith, 22, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Marrissa M. Koerner, 30, Palmyra, driving while intoxicated
Elora V. Owens, 41, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Noah D. Pittman, 23, warrant, hold for Clark County
RELEASED
Erin L. Malone, 37, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher M. Freemont, 32, New Salisbury, warrant (failure to appear)
Joshua D. Johnson, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
