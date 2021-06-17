BOOKED-IN

Paschaline Nicole Priddy, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Ronald Lee Crane, 63, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Branden Scott Bauman, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Allen Molina, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jeremy W. Phelps, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Major Crane, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Thomas A. Smith, 51, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Timothy Noble McCutcheon, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

William Elliott Mikels, 40, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy

Wesley Leon Musser, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Cody Lee Smith, 27, Underwood, warrant (felony)

Andrew B. Jenkins, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), neglect of dependent

RELEASED

Edward Lee Gordon, 39, Henryville, driving while intoxicated

Jonathon M. Storie, 31, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

BOOKED-IN

Douglas W. Hanlin, 28, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Randy L. Arthur, 30, Corydon, warrant

Wayne Nesmith, 22, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Marrissa M. Koerner, 30, Palmyra, driving while intoxicated

Elora V. Owens, 41, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Noah D. Pittman, 23, warrant, hold for Clark County

RELEASED

Erin L. Malone, 37, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher M. Freemont, 32, New Salisbury, warrant (failure to appear)

Joshua D. Johnson, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

