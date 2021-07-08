CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Rebecca D. Heuser, 45, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Michael Gerald Burns Jr., 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)

David Edward Barton Jr., 39, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)

Angela Pratt, 42, Austin, theft (shoplifting), possession of methamphetamine

Dylan F. Lauzon, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of controlled substance (schedule II-IV)

Raymond Elmore Neeley, 62, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Enoch W. Woodson, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Emmanuel Martinez-Moran, 21, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Joshua David Alexander, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Dustin Lee Yates, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Steven Frank Webb, 59, Pekin, warrant (felony)

Anthony Wayne Chandler, 35, Corydon, driving while intoxicated, domestic battery, strangulation

Stacy Lynn Crumpton, 42, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Bernardo Bernal, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ashley Nicole Nelson, 25, Marengo, warrant (felony)

Kayla Marie Flynn, 29, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Blake Kannapel, 18, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Marcus Leizz Forbes, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Frank A. Townsend, 38, New Albany, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia

Christina J. Belviy, 23, New Albany, warrant

Thomas M. Perrin, 33, New Albany, harassing 911

Rickenya L. Wilson, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Steven L. Hiser, 21, New Salisbury, warrant (failure to appear)

Sarah A. Finn, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Devin S. Berry, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Devonte D. Lyons, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

