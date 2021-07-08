CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Rebecca D. Heuser, 45, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Michael Gerald Burns Jr., 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)
David Edward Barton Jr., 39, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)
Angela Pratt, 42, Austin, theft (shoplifting), possession of methamphetamine
Dylan F. Lauzon, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of controlled substance (schedule II-IV)
Raymond Elmore Neeley, 62, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Enoch W. Woodson, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Emmanuel Martinez-Moran, 21, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Joshua David Alexander, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Dustin Lee Yates, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Steven Frank Webb, 59, Pekin, warrant (felony)
Anthony Wayne Chandler, 35, Corydon, driving while intoxicated, domestic battery, strangulation
Stacy Lynn Crumpton, 42, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Bernardo Bernal, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ashley Nicole Nelson, 25, Marengo, warrant (felony)
Kayla Marie Flynn, 29, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Blake Kannapel, 18, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Marcus Leizz Forbes, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Frank A. Townsend, 38, New Albany, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia
Christina J. Belviy, 23, New Albany, warrant
Thomas M. Perrin, 33, New Albany, harassing 911
Rickenya L. Wilson, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Steven L. Hiser, 21, New Salisbury, warrant (failure to appear)
Sarah A. Finn, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Devin S. Berry, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Devonte D. Lyons, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
