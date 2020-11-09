CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Diana M. Quinn, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kurt Michael Adams, 33, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kerry Andrew Campbell, 54, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator

Samual P. McBride, 41, Jeffersonville, theft from motor vehicle, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

James Brandon Preston, 33, Shepherdsville, KY., warrant

Gregory Wayne Lee, 28, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, domestic battery, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Mark John Rowlett, 58, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry), public intoxication by alcohol

Michael Lewis Postelwaite, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

David Edward Barton Jr., 38, Elizabeth, hold for other agency (felony)

Alexis Tyshea Meriwether, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Christopher Alan Rumpel, 39, Scottsburg, criminal confinement, burglary of building or structure, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV)

Charles M. Calfee, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Lejae K. Beville, 41, Jeffersonville, intimidation of a weapon, criminal recklessness with deadly weapon, pointing a firearm (loaded), carrying handgun without license, criminal mischief

Sandy G. Lawrence, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Melissa Marie Wallace, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, operator never licensed, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, operator never licensed

Tiffany Marie Heintz, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, visiting a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance

Richard Mitchell Dykes, 29, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Terry Louis Cornelison Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Amara Korinda Irsa Johnson, 20, Wisconsin, robbery

Aquanisha Denise Sylvia Grinnage, 19, Tennessee, theft (shoplifting)

Eugenia D Spencer, 41, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Joe L. Hartlage III, 42, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Burnard Higdon IV, 18, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass

Phillip Dale Arnold, 45, DePauw, driving while intoxicated

Rex Lamont White, 26, Louisville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, carry handgun without license, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, neglect of dependent, trafficking with an inmate

Neri Oel Palacios, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

Paloma A. Smith, 33, Louisville, resisting law enforcement

Daniel A. Bowyer, 41, Nabb, warrant (misdemeanor)

Cody A. Stegner, 34, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license

RELEASED

DeShawn L. Taylor, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Zachary Ameer Leach, 20, Memphis, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Zachary Amber Leach, 24, Memphis, possession of paraphernalia, theft of firearm

Bayli Nicole Hammonds, 24, New Albany, legend drug possession, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession or paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Alexis Tyshea Meriwether, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Anthony T. Zipp, 30, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher B. Tush, 23, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)

Daniel L. Clark, 28, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Jeffery R. Pridham, 28, New Albany, warrant

Aliyah R. Thompson, 21, Louisville, theft

Travis B. Holloway, 33, Clarksville, possession of controlled substance, legend drug, resisting law enforcement, hold for Clark County

April E. Kilgore, 36, Louisville, operating while intoxicated

Devin R. Gregory, 18, Greenville, domestic battery, possession of marijuana, hash oil, consumption of alcohol by a minor

Lindsey A. Mcauliffe, 27, Louisville, theft (auto), resisting law enforcement, hold for Jefferson County

Michael J. Banet, 41, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine possession of paraphernalia

Shenae L. Terry, 39, no address listed, invasion of privacy

Christopher R. Klingsmith, 46, Greenville, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy

Jeffery M. Laine, 59, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Nigel A. White, 30, New Albany, criminal trespass

Erin R. Polley, 40, Dixon, KY, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Ashley N. Bower, 36, Charlestown, public intoxication

John H. Helmers, 20, Louisville, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without receiving a license, false identity

India J. Swift, 32, Louisville, public intoxication

RELEASED

None

