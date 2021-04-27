BOOKED-IN

Marylee A. Drake, 25, Jeffersonville, aggravated battery

Soloman Sulcer Evans, 43, Buckner, KY, warrant (felony)

Devin Christopher Haynes, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Darrell Wesley Cowherd, 31, Jeffersonville, hold for U.S. Marshall

Leslie Horton, 51, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Jon Schuppert, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Irvin Hawman, 43, Jeffersonville, deal cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Devon Nicholas Lyons, 21, Otisco, resisting law enforcement, neglect of dependent, criminal recklessness, reckless driving, kidnapping

Kay Lynn Jecker, 46, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Wesley Thomas Jones, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Dustin Lee Keeton, 27, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated

Jacob Dean Michael, 22, Charlestown, battery (no injury)

Janaiyan Bowen, 23, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Benjamin Joseph Sellers, 20, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, theft (pocket picking), criminal trespass (dwelling), disorderly conduct

Lauren Jacobs, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

William D. Money, 51, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Ryan N. Sutherland, 21, New Albany, warrant

Phillip R. Bircheat, 39, Winterhaven, FL, warrant (failure to appear)

Heather Duncan, 45, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated

RELEASED

Stephanie N. Roudenbush, 34, New Albany, warrant

Carrie A. Drake, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Chance M. Miles, 25, New Albany, warrant

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you