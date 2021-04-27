BOOKED-IN
Marylee A. Drake, 25, Jeffersonville, aggravated battery
Soloman Sulcer Evans, 43, Buckner, KY, warrant (felony)
Devin Christopher Haynes, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Darrell Wesley Cowherd, 31, Jeffersonville, hold for U.S. Marshall
Leslie Horton, 51, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Jon Schuppert, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Irvin Hawman, 43, Jeffersonville, deal cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Devon Nicholas Lyons, 21, Otisco, resisting law enforcement, neglect of dependent, criminal recklessness, reckless driving, kidnapping
Kay Lynn Jecker, 46, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Wesley Thomas Jones, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dustin Lee Keeton, 27, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated
Jacob Dean Michael, 22, Charlestown, battery (no injury)
Janaiyan Bowen, 23, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Benjamin Joseph Sellers, 20, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, theft (pocket picking), criminal trespass (dwelling), disorderly conduct
Lauren Jacobs, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
William D. Money, 51, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Ryan N. Sutherland, 21, New Albany, warrant
Phillip R. Bircheat, 39, Winterhaven, FL, warrant (failure to appear)
Heather Duncan, 45, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated
RELEASED
Stephanie N. Roudenbush, 34, New Albany, warrant
Carrie A. Drake, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Chance M. Miles, 25, New Albany, warrant
