CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Steven C. Davis, 43, Louisville, burglary
Terrance Range, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
April Shawn Miller, 39, Ellettsville, hold for U.S. Marshall
John L. Lee, 36, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Leslie Ellen Anderson, 27, Columbus, OH, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Seth A. Adams, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Russell Brandon Scholl, 39, Corydon, warrant (felony)
Carrie Drake, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Justin Daniel Vaught, 42, Jeffersonville, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Antonio L. Tharpe Sr., 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Timothy Joe Chanley, 37, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Gary Wayne Schuler Jr., 27, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Lacy Faye Elizabeth Smith, 28, English, warrant (felony)
Donald Atwood McKim Jr., 56, New Albany, warrant (felony)
James M. Thompson, 46, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Willie S. Sims, 34, no address listed, robbery (armed with deadly weapon), criminal recklessness (deadly weapon)
Jerry Dale Casey Jr., 42, Hanover, hold for other agency (felony)
Tony Ray Jester, 46, Madison, warrant (felony)
Ronald James, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Gabriel A. Mason, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Eric Douglas Bryant, 56, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Aaron Laneil Martin, 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Martha Sue Strassell, 35, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Angela Sue Martin, 52, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Pamela S. Stewart, 45, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Derek Justin Wininger, 44, Borden, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of syringe
Adam M. Kessinger, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (refusal), criminal trespass (dwelling)
Roberto Lee Guardado, 27, Marysville, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, theft, possession of paraphernalia
Nathan Thomas Logsdon, 26, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Alzak Devan Louis Phillips, 22, Charlestown, criminal recklessness (shooting firearm into dwelling or building), carry handgun without license
Tyler A. Perez, 34, Corydon, warrant (felony)
Timothy Brian Hatzman, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, theft from motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended (prior conviction), warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Douglas Fountain, 39, New Albany, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), legend drug (possession)
John Alvin Dunn, 37, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule i or ll drug), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Beckie Y. Thomas, 56, no address listed, battery
Sebastian M. Porcius, 45, Charlestown, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony), domestic battery
Jason D. Chapman, 44, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Devon Scott Ison, 34, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Dana Charles Brock, 70, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Josh M. Nichols, 45, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Jason A. Thomas, 44, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Michelle Grace Williams-Traver, 32, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Curtis Reynolds, 54, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Terry William Newton, 43, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jacob Allen Greenwell, 25, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Mark Anthony Marksberry, 56, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Nathaniel Dwayne Ricketts, 50, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, obstruction, interference with or injury to voter or election official, theft (firearm), unlawful possession of firearm by domestic battery
Patrick T. Grimes, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony)
James T. Arbuckle, 58, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Monica Ann Cole, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Brittany L. Sears, 29, Clarksville, operator never licensed, warrant (felony)
Brian Wayne Mitchell, 47, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
Shane Tyler James, 31, Otisco, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Christopher L. Hart, 55, no address listed, domestic battery
Katherine Jones, 32, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Gordon Mackenzie, 28, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Jose D. Belasco Andasol, 32, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Lakesha Denae Tennyson, 32, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Stacey Marie Harris, 44, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated
Jennifer L. Houchin, 39, no address listed, theft (shoplifting), possession of paraphernalia, false informing
Janet Allen Miller, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert L. Douglas, 60, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
Brian D. Jackson, 46, no address listed, warrant
Erin L. Wyatt, 36, no address listed, warrant
Charles A. Potter, 33, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)
Dewayne A. Mays, 39, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Allison M. Hollowell, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Stephanie L. Scalf-Richardson, 35, New Albany, unlawful possession of a syringe
Jude T. Thompson, 56, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Jeffery A. Plowman, 32, Lexington, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Brittany N. Morris, 24, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Robin M. Dixon, 47, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Richard S. Shepherd, 45, Georgetown, needs to sign waiver for Hart County, KY
Dylan J. Pittman, 20, invasion of privacy, possession of controlled substance
Darrell R. Blevins, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
RELEASED
Isaac J. Bridgewater, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handgun without a license
Dashon V. Morris, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Laurence Delaney, 64, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Cheryl A. Mitchell, 49, Borden, warrant (failure to appear
Leonard B. Leloup, 48, Brazil, driving while intoxicated
