CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Steven C. Davis, 43, Louisville, burglary

Terrance Range, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

April Shawn Miller, 39, Ellettsville, hold for U.S. Marshall

John L. Lee, 36, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Leslie Ellen Anderson, 27, Columbus, OH, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Seth A. Adams, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Russell Brandon Scholl, 39, Corydon, warrant (felony)

Carrie Drake, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Justin Daniel Vaught, 42, Jeffersonville, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Antonio L. Tharpe Sr., 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Timothy Joe Chanley, 37, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Gary Wayne Schuler Jr., 27, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Lacy Faye Elizabeth Smith, 28, English, warrant (felony)

Donald Atwood McKim Jr., 56, New Albany, warrant (felony)

James M. Thompson, 46, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Willie S. Sims, 34, no address listed, robbery (armed with deadly weapon), criminal recklessness (deadly weapon)

Jerry Dale Casey Jr., 42, Hanover, hold for other agency (felony)

Tony Ray Jester, 46, Madison, warrant (felony)

Ronald James, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Gabriel A. Mason, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Eric Douglas Bryant, 56, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Aaron Laneil Martin, 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Martha Sue Strassell, 35, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Angela Sue Martin, 52, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Pamela S. Stewart, 45, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Derek Justin Wininger, 44, Borden, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of syringe

Adam M. Kessinger, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (refusal), criminal trespass (dwelling)

Roberto Lee Guardado, 27, Marysville, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, theft, possession of paraphernalia

Nathan Thomas Logsdon, 26, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Alzak Devan Louis Phillips, 22, Charlestown, criminal recklessness (shooting firearm into dwelling or building), carry handgun without license

Tyler A. Perez, 34, Corydon, warrant (felony)

Timothy Brian Hatzman, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, theft from motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended (prior conviction), warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Douglas Fountain, 39, New Albany, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), legend drug (possession)

John Alvin Dunn, 37, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule i or ll drug), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Beckie Y. Thomas, 56, no address listed, battery

Sebastian M. Porcius, 45, Charlestown, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony), domestic battery

Jason D. Chapman, 44, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Devon Scott Ison, 34, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Dana Charles Brock, 70, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Josh M. Nichols, 45, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Jason A. Thomas, 44, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Michelle Grace Williams-Traver, 32, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Curtis Reynolds, 54, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Terry William Newton, 43, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jacob Allen Greenwell, 25, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Mark Anthony Marksberry, 56, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Nathaniel Dwayne Ricketts, 50, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, obstruction, interference with or injury to voter or election official, theft (firearm), unlawful possession of firearm by domestic battery

Patrick T. Grimes, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony)

James T. Arbuckle, 58, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Monica Ann Cole, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Brittany L. Sears, 29, Clarksville, operator never licensed, warrant (felony)

Brian Wayne Mitchell, 47, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)

Shane Tyler James, 31, Otisco, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Christopher L. Hart, 55, no address listed, domestic battery

Katherine Jones, 32, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Gordon Mackenzie, 28, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Jose D. Belasco Andasol, 32, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Lakesha Denae Tennyson, 32, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Stacey Marie Harris, 44, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated

Jennifer L. Houchin, 39, no address listed, theft (shoplifting), possession of paraphernalia, false informing

Janet Allen Miller, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Robert L. Douglas, 60, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

Brian D. Jackson, 46, no address listed, warrant

Erin L. Wyatt, 36, no address listed, warrant

Charles A. Potter, 33, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)

Dewayne A. Mays, 39, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Allison M. Hollowell, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Stephanie L. Scalf-Richardson, 35, New Albany, unlawful possession of a syringe

Jude T. Thompson, 56, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Jeffery A. Plowman, 32, Lexington, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Brittany N. Morris, 24, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Robin M. Dixon, 47, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Richard S. Shepherd, 45, Georgetown, needs to sign waiver for Hart County, KY

Dylan J. Pittman, 20, invasion of privacy, possession of controlled substance

Darrell R. Blevins, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

RELEASED

Isaac J. Bridgewater, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handgun without a license

Dashon V. Morris, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Laurence Delaney, 64, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Cheryl A. Mitchell, 49, Borden, warrant (failure to appear

Leonard B. Leloup, 48, Brazil, driving while intoxicated

