BOOKED-IN

Darrell Robert LaFountain, 33, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine

Delorean Avant, 35, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kalab Ray Golden, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Charles Gerald Lockhart, 50, no address listed, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years

Shaun Patrick Jackson, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jennifer Renee Daffron, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Beth Anne Stumler-Forester, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Tiffany B. Campbell, 24, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Jessica Danielle Durbin, 26, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Jeanette Phantasia Deshe, 31, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Rocky Lee King, 38, Memphis, driving while intoxicated

Tyler Joshua Summitt, 25, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Wesley Thomas Jones, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shawn Thomas Cissell, 39, Clarksville, battery with injury (endangered adult), invasion of privacy

Dustin Lee Keeton, 27, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated

Jacob Dean Michael, 22, Charlestown, battery (no injury)

Janaiyan Bowen, 23, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

James Adrin Kennedy, 36, Austin, warrant (felony)

Jessica L. Henson, 40, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Bailey S. Denton, 23, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dakota Ryan Barnes, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

William Ray Clark III, 41, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction)

George Leon Denning IV, 32, Jeffersonville, domestic battery (moderate bodily injury)

Brooke N. Ashley, 31, Henryville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Brittney N. Denning, 34, Jeffersonville, domestic battery (moderate injury)

Zachary Piper, 19, Charlestown, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Janie Marie Craig, 32, Jeffersonville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Bradley Milburn, 43, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

James Wilson, 39, Clarksville, carry handgun without license, theft (shoplifting)

Hailey Shyanne Lathan, 19, Goshen, KY, warrant (felony)

Michael A. Reas, 69, Louisville, criminal trespass

Andrew L. Partee, 62, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Michael Roy Looker, 57, Clarksville, public intoxication by drugs

Kathy Jo Massengail, 51, Smithfield, TN, warrant (felony)

Lori Lynn Carpenter, 50, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Corey Shane Greenman, 33, Memphis, driving while intoxicated

Lacarde W. Childress, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Brandon Santana Downs, 24, Jeffersonville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, carry handgun without license

BOOKED-IN

James C. Tutt, 24, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Caleb R. Brown, 21, New Albany, possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana, possession of handgun without license

David J. David, 23, Elizabeth, warrant, hold for Clark County, hold for Harrison County

Adam K. Atwood, 43, New Albany, warrant

Brandon D. Rouse, 29, New Albany, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior conviction)

Jesse A. Hash, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Lori K. Timberlake, 48, New Albany, warrant (hold for Clark County)

Rhonda M. Hall, 48, New Albany, warrant

Candice M. Humphrey, 30, New Albany auto theft

Michael R. Hiser, 44, New Albany, auto theft

Sarah J. Buckel, 33, Corydon, warrant (contempt of court)

Jacob R. Crandall, 37, New Albany, domestic battery, disorderly conduct

Jennifer N. Denardi, 28, New Albany, domestic battery, disorderly conduct

Sarah M. Reed, 29, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of marijuana

Candis J. Summer, 30, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Deandre L. Brown, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant

April D. Crecelius, 33, Marengo, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, habitual traffic violator

RELEASED

Clark G. Reid, 27, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Byron M. Shipp, 34, New Albany, warrant

Brandon R. Baker, 29, Shelbyville, KY, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

James J. Morgan, 56, Jeffersonville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Robert R. Theil, 29, Kettering, OH, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

