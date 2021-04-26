BOOKED-IN
Darrell Robert LaFountain, 33, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine
Delorean Avant, 35, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kalab Ray Golden, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Charles Gerald Lockhart, 50, no address listed, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years
Shaun Patrick Jackson, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jennifer Renee Daffron, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Beth Anne Stumler-Forester, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tiffany B. Campbell, 24, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Jessica Danielle Durbin, 26, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Jeanette Phantasia Deshe, 31, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Rocky Lee King, 38, Memphis, driving while intoxicated
Tyler Joshua Summitt, 25, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Wesley Thomas Jones, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shawn Thomas Cissell, 39, Clarksville, battery with injury (endangered adult), invasion of privacy
Dustin Lee Keeton, 27, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated
Jacob Dean Michael, 22, Charlestown, battery (no injury)
Janaiyan Bowen, 23, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
James Adrin Kennedy, 36, Austin, warrant (felony)
Jessica L. Henson, 40, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Bailey S. Denton, 23, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dakota Ryan Barnes, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
William Ray Clark III, 41, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction)
George Leon Denning IV, 32, Jeffersonville, domestic battery (moderate bodily injury)
Brooke N. Ashley, 31, Henryville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Brittney N. Denning, 34, Jeffersonville, domestic battery (moderate injury)
Zachary Piper, 19, Charlestown, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Janie Marie Craig, 32, Jeffersonville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Bradley Milburn, 43, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
James Wilson, 39, Clarksville, carry handgun without license, theft (shoplifting)
Hailey Shyanne Lathan, 19, Goshen, KY, warrant (felony)
Michael A. Reas, 69, Louisville, criminal trespass
Andrew L. Partee, 62, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Michael Roy Looker, 57, Clarksville, public intoxication by drugs
Kathy Jo Massengail, 51, Smithfield, TN, warrant (felony)
Lori Lynn Carpenter, 50, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Corey Shane Greenman, 33, Memphis, driving while intoxicated
Lacarde W. Childress, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Brandon Santana Downs, 24, Jeffersonville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, carry handgun without license
BOOKED-IN
James C. Tutt, 24, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Caleb R. Brown, 21, New Albany, possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana, possession of handgun without license
David J. David, 23, Elizabeth, warrant, hold for Clark County, hold for Harrison County
Adam K. Atwood, 43, New Albany, warrant
Brandon D. Rouse, 29, New Albany, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior conviction)
Jesse A. Hash, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Lori K. Timberlake, 48, New Albany, warrant (hold for Clark County)
Rhonda M. Hall, 48, New Albany, warrant
Candice M. Humphrey, 30, New Albany auto theft
Michael R. Hiser, 44, New Albany, auto theft
Sarah J. Buckel, 33, Corydon, warrant (contempt of court)
Jacob R. Crandall, 37, New Albany, domestic battery, disorderly conduct
Jennifer N. Denardi, 28, New Albany, domestic battery, disorderly conduct
Sarah M. Reed, 29, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of marijuana
Candis J. Summer, 30, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Deandre L. Brown, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant
April D. Crecelius, 33, Marengo, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, habitual traffic violator
RELEASED
Clark G. Reid, 27, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Byron M. Shipp, 34, New Albany, warrant
Brandon R. Baker, 29, Shelbyville, KY, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
James J. Morgan, 56, Jeffersonville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Robert R. Theil, 29, Kettering, OH, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.