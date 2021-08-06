BOOKED-IN (Aug. 4)

Jordan T. Etheridge, 25, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear), resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine

Charles L. Webb, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Christina G. Zuniga Baca, 40, New Albany, driving while suspended (prior), possession of controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine

Samuel L. Miller, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Courtney E. Harkins, 32, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)

Lewis L. Fossee, 36, Pekin, possession of syringe

Roy L. Alford, 50, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Clark County

Madison B. Gowen, 24, Georgetown, false identity statement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin/narcotic

RELEASED

Bradley A. Walker, 29, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia

BOOKED-IN (AUG. 5)

Stephanie A. Day, 47, Borden, warrant (violation of parole)

Takara J. Wands, 34, Leavenworth, warrant

Troy H. Hack, 20, Floyds Knobs, burglary

Jerry V. Sang, 22, Lexington, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Kyle B. Stewart, 43, Bedford, warrant (failure to appear)

Luke A. Wethington, 21, Paoli, warrant

Travis M. Waterbury, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Joni N. Massey, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Larry R. Kelley, 73, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Dustin B. Steward, 30, Laconia, public intoxication, criminal recklessness, intimidation

Robert J. Edelen, 25, Louisville, needs to sign waiver extradition for Jefferson County, KY

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN (Aug.4)

Travis Clark Jenkins, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Gary Tyrone Taylor, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Justin Louis Avis, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Keontaye D. Minor, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kyle August Friedel, 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

Brandy Nicole Ferrell, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Andrew David Langdon, 36, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement

Demond Terrell Conner, 36, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Jeffrey Hollins, 42, no address listed, court order return

Zachary Lee Beaver, 25, Otisco, intimidation with a weapon, battery by bodily waste, battery (no injury)

Chaz D. Thompson, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), driving while suspended (prior conviction)

George Leon Denning IV, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Paul C. Kulp, 62, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Dejon Garner, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), neglect of dependent, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), invasion of privacy

Malyee H. Boyce, 23, Jeffersonville, impersonating public servant (police officer), residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)

RELEASED

Devon Andrew Brock, 24, Charlestown, court order return

BOOKED-IN (Aug. 5)

Katelyn Jo Pool, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

William Bruce Baker, 31, Fredonia, NY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Rachel Gauck, 35, no address listed, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Gary L. Hancock, 40, Chesterfield, IN, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Harrison Ted Fraley Jr., 36, New Salisbury, court order return

Jerry Lynn Neville, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

David Nelson Cooper Jr., 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle)

RELEASED

Delvinia Truman, 66, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

