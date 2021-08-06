BOOKED-IN (Aug. 4)
Jordan T. Etheridge, 25, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear), resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine
Charles L. Webb, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Christina G. Zuniga Baca, 40, New Albany, driving while suspended (prior), possession of controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine
Samuel L. Miller, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Courtney E. Harkins, 32, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)
Lewis L. Fossee, 36, Pekin, possession of syringe
Roy L. Alford, 50, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Clark County
Madison B. Gowen, 24, Georgetown, false identity statement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin/narcotic
RELEASED
Bradley A. Walker, 29, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia
BOOKED-IN (AUG. 5)
Stephanie A. Day, 47, Borden, warrant (violation of parole)
Takara J. Wands, 34, Leavenworth, warrant
Troy H. Hack, 20, Floyds Knobs, burglary
Jerry V. Sang, 22, Lexington, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Kyle B. Stewart, 43, Bedford, warrant (failure to appear)
Luke A. Wethington, 21, Paoli, warrant
Travis M. Waterbury, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Joni N. Massey, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Larry R. Kelley, 73, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Dustin B. Steward, 30, Laconia, public intoxication, criminal recklessness, intimidation
Robert J. Edelen, 25, Louisville, needs to sign waiver extradition for Jefferson County, KY
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN (Aug.4)
Travis Clark Jenkins, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Gary Tyrone Taylor, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Justin Louis Avis, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Keontaye D. Minor, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kyle August Friedel, 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Brandy Nicole Ferrell, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Andrew David Langdon, 36, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement
Demond Terrell Conner, 36, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Jeffrey Hollins, 42, no address listed, court order return
Zachary Lee Beaver, 25, Otisco, intimidation with a weapon, battery by bodily waste, battery (no injury)
Chaz D. Thompson, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), driving while suspended (prior conviction)
George Leon Denning IV, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Paul C. Kulp, 62, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Dejon Garner, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), neglect of dependent, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), invasion of privacy
Malyee H. Boyce, 23, Jeffersonville, impersonating public servant (police officer), residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)
RELEASED
Devon Andrew Brock, 24, Charlestown, court order return
BOOKED-IN (Aug. 5)
Katelyn Jo Pool, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
William Bruce Baker, 31, Fredonia, NY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Rachel Gauck, 35, no address listed, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Gary L. Hancock, 40, Chesterfield, IN, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Harrison Ted Fraley Jr., 36, New Salisbury, court order return
Jerry Lynn Neville, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
David Nelson Cooper Jr., 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle)
RELEASED
Delvinia Truman, 66, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
