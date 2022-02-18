CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Steven C. Davis 43, Louisville, burglary

Terrance Range, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

April Shawn Miller, 39, Ellettsville, hold for U.S. Marshall

John L. Lee, 36, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Leslie Ellen Anderson, 27, Columbus, OH, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Seth A. Adams, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Russell Brandon Scholl, 39, Corydon, warrant (felony)

Carrie Drake, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Justin Daniel Vaught, 42, Jeffersonville, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Antonio L. Tharpe Sr., 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Timothy Joe Chanley, 37, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Gary Wayne Schuler Jr., 27, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Lacy Faye Elizabeth Smith, 28, English, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Brittany L. Sears, 29, Clarksville, operator never licensed, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Robert L. Douglas, 60, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

Brian D. Jackson, 46, no address listed, warrant

Erin L. Wyatt, 36, no address listed, warrant

Charles A. Potter, 33, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)

Dewayne A. Mays, 39, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Allison M. Hollowell, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video