CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Steven C. Davis 43, Louisville, burglary
Terrance Range, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
April Shawn Miller, 39, Ellettsville, hold for U.S. Marshall
John L. Lee, 36, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Leslie Ellen Anderson, 27, Columbus, OH, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Seth A. Adams, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Russell Brandon Scholl, 39, Corydon, warrant (felony)
Carrie Drake, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Justin Daniel Vaught, 42, Jeffersonville, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Antonio L. Tharpe Sr., 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Timothy Joe Chanley, 37, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Gary Wayne Schuler Jr., 27, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Lacy Faye Elizabeth Smith, 28, English, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Brittany L. Sears, 29, Clarksville, operator never licensed, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert L. Douglas, 60, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
Brian D. Jackson, 46, no address listed, warrant
Erin L. Wyatt, 36, no address listed, warrant
Charles A. Potter, 33, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)
Dewayne A. Mays, 39, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Allison M. Hollowell, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
None
