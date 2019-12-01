Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early transitioning to snow showers late. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.