SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek put on a prodigious performance Saturday night in a battle between the Class 3A No. 1 Dragons and 4A No. 1 Bloomington South.
But the Panthers, who hit 12 of 29 from 3-point range, hit three shots from beyond the arc in the final 1 minute, 39 seconds to erase a 65-60 deficit and escape with a 69-66 victory. Indiana University-signee Anthony Leal provided the heart-breaker for most of the 3,000-plus packed into the Dragons' gym.
Bloomington South (18-0) entered Saturday's game with an average winning margin of 25 points and only two games decided by less than five points — a 44-41 win vs. rival Bloomington North and a 51-50, overtime win at Floyd Central. Leal rescued the Panthers with a buzzer-beating layup against the Highlanders on Dec. 21 and Leal was the hero against the Dragons as well, hitting a 23-foot 3-pointer near the top of the key that left his hand with one-tenth of a second on the clock.
After Silver Creek had a foul to give and used it to prevent Leal from getting up a shot, Leal in-bounded with 3.1 seconds left to Connor Hickman. Leal then received a shovel pass from Hickman with 2.2 to go, took two dribbles to his left and elevated for the game-winner.
"We wanted to get him the ball. He carried us in the first half. We were lucky to win," said Bloomington South coach J.R. Holmes, who also got a 30-foot 3-pointer from Hickman that knotted it up at 66 and a triple from senior point guard Noah Jager with 1:39 to go that opened the door for the Panthers' comeback.
The Dragons were stunned.
"Really, really hard-fought game," Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said. "I don't think our guys deserve to lose it. They gave everything they had physically. Situation stuff at the end, we just didn't execute. It was winning time, right there for the taking and we shot ourselves in the foot. Unfortunately, because that was a really well-played game."
Trey Kaufman, who defended Leal a good portion of the night, was disappointed his team couldn't finish.
"[Leal] can hit shots like that, but the fact that he got it in-bounded and took [two] dribbles, I don't know how he did that in three seconds," Kaufman said. "It's not about that shot. It's about execution; we did not execute at all. We didn't execute last year [in a 77-76 loss at South]. They've got the winningest coach in Indiana history, and their team's going to execute."
The Dragons executed at a high level for the vast majority of the game offensively as Kaufman poured in 27 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 11-of-12 precision at the free throw line. But Silver Creek, which was 17 for 22 at the foul line in the game, was just 3 for 8 at the stripe in the final three minutes.
The Dragons made a 15-4 run that gave them a shot to end the Panthers' unbeaten season.
Kooper Jacobi broke a 58-58 tie with his fourth 3-pointer of the night with 4:19 remaining and Kaufman converted a transition layup, following Holden Groher's steal, to put the Dragons ahead 63-60. Kaufman and Branden Northern each made 1 of 2 at the line to make it 65-60, sending South into an urgent mode.
After Leal missed a 3, Jacobi had an opportunity to extend the lead to seven but missed two free throws. With 1:19 to go, Northern had a chance to make it a two-possession game but went 1 of 2 at the line.
"We should have won. We missed some free throws down the stretch and I had a turnover with 30 seconds left and we should have held for the last shot," said Northern, who finished with eight points and eight assists.
"He played a really good game for being a sophomore against a senior [Jager], who's probably one of the best guards we'll play pound-for-pound," Kaufman said.
Leal finished with 28 points, hitting 5 for 10 from 3-point range. Holmes said the 6-foot-5 Mr. Basketball candidate had been struggling from 3-point range, seeing his percentage beyond the arc fall to 32 percent.
"That was a big-time game for him. Tonight was a good night to start hitting," Holmes said.
The Dragons were hitting from the start, scoring on eight of their first nine possessions. The first two possessions were Jacobi 3-pointers, but Bloomington South was hard to stop as well.
Despite scoring on 18 of their 23 first-half possessions, the Dragons had to have Kaufman hit two free throws in order to take a 41-40 lead into locker room.
Silver Creek's only offensive lull came in the third quarter when it went 3:51 without a made field goal and the Panthers capitalized by taking a 56-50 lead on a dunk in transition by James Bomba with 57.3 seconds to play in the period.
Silver Creek bounced right back. Kaufman connected on a mid-range jumper with 42 seconds left in the third, then hit another to start the fourth and Jacobi tied it at 56 with 6:23 to go.
Silver Creek shot 55 percent overall. Jacobi finished with 18 points and Groher chipped in 11.
The Dragons (16-2) return to action Thursday, when they host Salem at 7:30 p.m.
"Brandon's got a great team," Holmes said. "I like him a lot, they've got a great shot to repeat. We circled four games — at Bloomington North, at Castle, at here and at Columbus North — that were going to really test us."
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 69, SILVER CREEK 66
Bloomington South 18=22=16=13=—=69
Silver Creek=19=22=11=14=—=66
Bloomington South (18-0): Anthony Leal 11-22 1-2 27, Maddix Blackwell 1-1 1-1 3, Connor Hickman 5-15 0-0 13, Joey Bomba 2-7 0-0 6, Noah Jager 4-9 1-2 10, James Bomba 2-3 2-2 6, Trent Kirby 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 FG, 5-7 FT, 69 TP.
Silver Creek (16-2): Trey Kaufman 8-13 11-12 27, Holden Groher 4-5 0-0 11, Isaac Hinton 0-2 0-0 0, Trey Schoen 0-1 0-0 0, Branden Northern 2-5 4-6 8, Kooper Jacobi 7-12 0-2 18. Totals 21-38 FG, 17-22 FT, 66 TP.
3-point shooting: BS 12-for-29 (Leal 5-10, Hickman 3-9, Joey Bomba 2-7, Jager 2-3), SC 7-for-16 (Kaufman 0-3, Groher 3-4, Hinton 0-1, Schoen 0-1, Northern 0-1, Jacobi 4-6).
Rebounds: SC 16 (Kaufman 3, Groher 3, Hinton 3, Northern 3, Jacobi 3).
Steals: SC 4 (Groher 2, Jacobi, Kaufman).
Assists: SC 15 (Northern 8, Groher 3, Jacobi 2).
Steals: SC 4 (Groher 2, Kaufman, Jacobi).
Blocks: SC 3 (Kaufman 2, Northern).
Turnovers: SC 5.
