BOYS' BASKETBALL: New Albany survives for HHC win at Madison

MADISON — A huge second-quarter run and some big baskets down the stretch by Tucker Biven helped New Albany hold off host Madison 57-53 Friday night.
The Bulldogs went on an 18-1 surge to end the first half to take control of the Hoosier Hills Conference game. Then, after the Cubs pulled within three with just under 2 minutes to play, Biven converted consecutive three-point plays to give New Albany the breathing room it needed.
“We survived,” Bulldogs coach Jim Shannon said. “At this juncture that’s what you want to do — try to win and survive and move on to the next game, so that’s what we’ll do.
“All in all I think we’re really fortunate to get out of here with a win. There were some bright lights; there were some good things that went on tonight.”
Biven scored a game-high 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, in spite of the fact that he had to take over the primary ball-handling duties after point guard Kaden Stanton fouled out with 4:43 to play. Meanwhile 6-foot-7 junior forward Jordan Thomas tallied 14 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (7-5, 2-2), who won their 21st in a row over the Cubs.
New Albany, which hadn’t lost to Madison since Jan. 15, 1999 (during Shannon’s first season), took an early lead before the Cubs came back with 10 straight points to go up 12-6 early in the second quarter as the Bulldogs appeared tentative against Madison’s zone defense.
New Albany, though, found its offensive groove thanks to a boost off the bench from Thomas. He sandwiched a made free throw and an inside basket around a Stanton 3 to tie it at 12 before Madison's Luke Schafer hit one free throw with 4:44 left. The Dogs dominated the rest of the half.
Biven laid in an alley-oop from Stanton 17 seconds later to give New Albany a lead it wouldn’t lose. Stanton and Biven then hit 3-pointers before Thomas scored on a putback, then off a high-low feed from Trey Hourigan to put the Bulldogs up 24-13 at halftime.
“I think we just started playing hard,” Shannon said. “I called timeout and got into them a little bit like, ‘Hey, let’s go! Goodness sakes alive!”
Madison quickly cut New Albany’s lead to single digits early in the third quarter. After Stanton went to the bench with his fourth foul the Cubs trimmed the Bulldogs’ lead to 34-30 with 1:32 to play in the period. However New Albany answered with an old-fashioned three-point play by Thomas. Then, after Madison’s Parker Jones made 1 of 2 free throws, Biven made a driving layin with 11 seconds left to boost the Bulldogs to a 39-31 lead.
The Cubs continued to hang around, though, eventually trimming it to 49-46 on Nick Center’s two free throws with 1:46 to play. But Biven came up big. The sophomore guard converted one three-point play with 1:19 left then, after an empty Madison possession, he came through with another one 16 seconds later.
“I had to step my game up, and I feel like I did that,” Biven said. “I knew I had to score to try to get the job done.”
Luke Omman scored 15 points to pace the Cubs (10-3, 1-2), who had their six-game winning streak snapped.
“That second quarter really hurt us, we outscored them all three quarters except that second quarter; we dug ourselves in a hole,” said Madison coach Sherron Wilkerson, whose team hosts Floyd Central next Saturday. “I was very proud of the way we dug out, but we just came up a little bit short.”
The Bulldogs are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, when they host Scottsburg.