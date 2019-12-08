JEFFERSONVILLE — As could be expected in the battle between the Class 4A No. 3 Lawrence North and No. 4 Jeffersonville boys' basketball teams, every possession was crucial in the outcome.
In the second half and overtime, the visiting Wildcats and host Red Devils delivered an enticing matchup with eight lead changes and six ties.
Lawrence North's 6-foot-7 D.J. Hughes soared in to break the final tie a split-second before the red-light flashed and the buzzer sounded, dunking home a missed jumper by Tony Perkins to give the Wildcats a 61-59 overtime victory.
The Red Devils were solid on the glass overall, allowing five offensive rebounds. But a couple key failures proved costly as Tre Coleman fouled out after an LN offensive rebound in overtime as well.
"A little bit or a lot, it was significant down the stretch," Jeffersonville coach Chris Moore said. "The one Tre fouls out was an offensive rebound and the final bucket, obviously, was an offensive rebound."
The Wildcats held the advantage the entire first half. Jeff sophomore Will Lovings-Watts poured in 12 of his game-high 24 points in the second quarter to help pull the Red Devils' within three at halftime.
Senior Darin Starks converted his only points to put the Devils ahead for the first time, 31-30, with 4:19 on the third-quarter clock.
Caleb Mason, who came off the bench to score 13, had seven during a 3 1/2 minute span as the Red Devils had a 45-42 edge early in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats had their own reserve standout as sophomore C.J. Gunn, who finished with a team-best 16, hit a 3-pointer during a crucial 9-0 spurt by the Wildcats that was capped by a bucket by Hughes to put the Wildcats ahead 51-45.
Lovings-Watts bounced back to correct his own miss and then slammed one home after Kobe Stoudemire forced a turnover to pull Jeff within 51-49 with 1:48 to go. Tre Coleman had a rebound basket to even the score at 53.
The Red Devils turned it over on an in-bounds play under their own basket that LN turned into a Hughes basket in transition with 30.4 seconds to go in regulation.
But Coleman sized up the LN defense and slashed through three defenders and scored over Hughes with 8.2 seconds to go. Jacob Jones, who held the 6-4 Perkins to 13, forced the senior to miss, sending the game to overtime.
Coleman fouled out with 2 1/2 minutes remaining, after Jacob Jones had put the Red Devils ahead with two free throws. Dorean Hatton found Shamar Avance for a go-ahead bucket with 52 seconds to go.
Jones converted on a fadeaway 15-footer off the dribble to tie it at 59 with 17 seconds to go, but the Red Devils failed to get a body on Hughes on that final possession.
Jones finished with 10 points and three assists. Defensively, Devean Franklin came up with three steals and Coleman blocked two shots.
"I'm proud as hell of the effort they gave, considering Tre was in foul trouble and Starks couldn't get it going. That's a good team, that really guarded, and gave us a chance to win. We don't give up second chance shots, that's what we're about. They'll grow from it. It's too bad you have to learn from it in that manner," Moore said.
Mason was 3 for 5 from 3-point range. The rest of the team went 1 for 12.
The senior guard has no doubt his team will bounce back.
"We was all down [in the locker room]. Coach told us pick our head up," Mason said. "That last play's not why we lost. We have to box out but we were in foul trouble as well. If we keep that play up all year, Tre's not in foul trouble, we should be fine."
