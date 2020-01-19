Floyd Central saw two milestones achieved Saturday night in Ramsey. The Highlanders gutted out a 63-58 win over North Harrison, which was head coach Todd Sturgeon's 100th win at Floyd.
Meanwhile, the Highlanders Jake Heidbreder pumped in a career high 33 points to ensure his coach was able to enjoy a cupcake with '100' written on it after the game.
“This may sound like a cliché, but when [Athletic Director] Jeff [Cerquiera] came in the locker room and passed these out, I told the players that I haven't scored one basket for Floyd Central,” Sturgeon said. “We've had good players while I've been here. I am proud at how fast we got to 100 wins. Everything has just come together so well here. I've had great coaching staffs and all that Jeff's done at home has given us a big home court advantage.”
Heidbreder knocked in 13 of his team's 23 made field goals and sank three triples.
“After the tough loss last night, we just wanted to do whatever it took to get a win,” Heidbreder said, referring to Friday night's buzzer beating loss to Jeffersonville. “I felt really good tonight. I thought my driving was pretty good but I need to get better at my free throws. I'll get in the gym and work on that. But overall we got a win and that's what we came here to do.”
Things were tough for the visitors early on as the Cougars (8-5) shot 60 percent in the first period and 20-13 heading to the second frame.
“The kids came out to play and were doing good things to get us points but when you're trying to be a good team defensively, you have to take away your opponent's strengths,” North head coach Lou Lefevre said.
Lefevre had a highly successful 10-year tenure at Providence from 2005-14. He spent the last five seasons at Tipton where he won two sectional titles. Lefevre's teams are known for their rugged defense, but the Cougars head man was less than pleased with that end of the floor.
“Heidbreder is a player you can't guard with one person and he drove and got to the rim over and over tonight,” Lefevre said. “They have a few guys that are good catch and shoot shooters and we gave them good looks and they made shots. Those are gifts and we can't hand those out and expect to win.”
Floyd (9-3) dominated the second quarter and took a 34-28 lead to intermission. Heidbreder scored 10 in the pivotal stanza while the vaunted Highlander defense forced six turnovers.
“We finally got in some passing lanes in the second quarter and got some takeaways and that got our offense going,” Sturgeon said. “The second quarter was really the critical quarter of the game. We were down seven and then to go to halftime up six, that was a big deal. Having the lead in allowed us to play some zone when we were in foul trouble in the second half.”
Floyd, who has now beaten North six straight, built an 11-point lead with 6:27 left but the Cougars would not go away. The hosts embarked on a 13-5 run to close within 59-56 with seven seconds left, but could get no closer and fell just short. Cole Harritt, who tallied 13 including three triples, nailed four free throws in the final minute to seal the victory.
“I don't think the guys were thinking about last night,” Sturgeon said. “I just really think that [Langdon] Hatton and [Braden] Jenkins brought so much energy and were posting us hard and just flat out pushed us around early. Overall I'm very happy coming down here and getting a win after last night. Life on the road against a team that has us circled on the calendar is tough. They battle us hard every year.”
North was led by Logan McIntire's 20. Hatton added 16 and Jenkins scored 12. The home team dominated the backboards to a 30-18 tune.
“They have a nice core of players and if they will buy into what coach Lou is selling, they are going to be a handful by tournament time,” Stugeon said of the Cougars.
Floyd is back in action Friday hosting Hoosier Hills Conference foe Jennings County.
FLOYD CENTRAL 63, NORTH HARRISON 58
Floyd Central=13=21=15=14=--=63
North Harrison=20=8=13=17=--=58
Floyd Central (9-3) Jake Heidbreder 33, Max Tripure 3, Ben Purvis 1, Cole Harritt 13, Caleb Washington 4, Grant Gohmann 9.
North Harrison (8-5) Kaleb Kellems 5, Langdon Hatton 16, Sawyer Wetzel 4, Braden Jenkins 12, Logan McIntire 20, Colin Higdon 1.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 8 (Heidbreder 3, Harritt 3, Gohmann, Tripure), North Harrison 2 (Kellems, McIntire).
Rebounds: Floyd Central 18, North Harrison 30.
Turnovers: Floyd Central 5, North Harrison 11.
Field goal shooting: Floyd Central 23 of 44, North Harrison 21 of 42.
3-point shooting: Floyd Central 8 of 20, North Harrison 2 of 11.
Free throw shooting: Floyd Central 9 of 14, North Harrison 14 of 19.
Junior Varsity: Floyd Central 68-24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.