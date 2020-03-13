CLARK COUNTY — Starting next week, Greater Clark County Schools is switching to a combination of waiver days and eLearning days due to the coronavirus.
To allow for social distancing, March 16 to March 20 will be eLearning days for the school district, and students will complete assignments from home to finish up the third quarter of the school year, according to a news release from Greater Clark. The school buildings will be closed to students and non-essential staff.
Spring break will remain as scheduled from March 23 to March 27, and March 30 to April 3 will be closed days. The school district will use waiver flexibility granted by Gov. Eric Holcomb for the closed days.
Teachers will be available online from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and check messages throughout the day until 2:30 p.m. each day, and faculty will work electronically to assist students and meet individual needs.
Greater Clark will offer food service Monday through Friday next week with a drive-thru pick-up service at Parkwood Elementary, New Washington Middle/High School, Pleasant Ridge Elementary School, the Mark Fetter Center in Jeffersonville and Bob Hedge Park in Jeffersonville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All scheduled school activities at Greater Clark will be cancelled from 4 p.m. today until Monday, April 6. This includes community group use of the school buildings and SAT and ACT assessments scheduled to take place on Greater Clark campuses on March 14 and April 4.
The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation has also announced that schools will be closed Monday, March 16 (the day before its two week spring break) and Monday, March 30. The district's spring break was originally scheduled to begin Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.