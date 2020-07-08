JEFFERSONVILLE — Findings from a months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of a Clarksville man by an Indiana State Trooper show the officer was justified in using deadly force, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Wednesday.
Malcolm Williams, 27, died just before 1:30 a.m. April 29 after being shot by Indiana State Trooper Clay Boley during a traffic stop.
Williams was the passenger in a car Boley stopped for a broken tail light just before 1 a.m. that day on Middle Road in Jeffersonville, police reported. The officer had called for assistance for the female driver, who may have had a medical issue. Police said that at some point during the stop, Williams pulled out a handgun and shot at Boley, who returned fire.
In new details given Wednesday, Mull said as they waited for EMS for the woman, who was believed to be in labor pains, he patted Williams down to allow him to go to her side of the car and found a magazine to a semi automatic weapon. Williams told the trooper he had no gun in the car.
Boley said that several minutes later, Williams pulled a gun from the glovebox and began firing. The trooper was able to block the hand with the gun while he began firing shots. Mull said Williams fired three shots and Boley fired six, all which hit Williams at close range — two in the side and four in different parts of his back.
Mull said a person is justified in using deadly force if the person "reasonable believes that force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to the person or a third person or the commission of a forcible felony...," the Indiana code reads in part.
In the months since Williams' death, his friends and family have hosted several peaceful protests in Southern Indiana, calling for transparency in the case. They were told early on that no footage of the incident existed, and Indiana State Police confirmed that the district does not use body cameras and has only two in-car dash cameras among the more than 40 troopers.
The trooper was placed on administrative leave following the shooting, and returned to restricted duty from May 10 to 25. He worked on patrol but under supervision from May 25 until May 28 and resumed normal solo patrol May 28.
He was hired in December and is still on probationary status, which is set to expire Dec. 18.
