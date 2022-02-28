FLOYDS KNOBS — Residents in and around Floyds Knobs now can experience a better way to buy insurance for their homes, vehicles and much more as business partners, David Fonseca, Justin Dabney and Robert Denison, open Brightway, The Bridge Agency.
Fonseca, a U.S. Navy veteran, Dabney and Denison are also the owners of Bridge Realtors® in Floyds Knobs, and the Agency is co-located with the real estate firm at 852 Highlander Point Drive in Floyds Knobs.
Sandy Winstead, who is licensed to sell insurance in Indiana and Kentucky, will serve as the Principal Agent at Brightway, The Bridge Agency.
“I am thrilled to be able to help my community by providing them with insurance products to protect their homes, vehicles and most importantly, their financial futures,” said Winstead. “As a Brightway Agent, I’m armed with more choice of insurance brands than anyone else so I can shop the market to find a customized package of policies to fit their needs at the most competitive price.”
Winstead came to Brightway with years of experience in sales and customer service. She has spent the last few years as a Manager and Producer for American Income Life. Winstead grew up in New Albany and has a been a resident of Lanesville for the last 26 years. Winstead and her husband, Bob, have been married for 31 years and have two adult children. They are members of St. Mary of the Annunciation Church in New Albany. For fun, Winstead enjoys volunteering and spending time with family and friends.
Brightway, The Bridge Agency offers customized Home, Flood, Auto, Boat, Condo, Renters, Personal Articles, RV, Motorcycle, Life and Umbrella insurance policies from numerous insurance brands including Appalachian Underwriters, Bankers, Burns and Wilcox, Foremost, Hagerty and many more. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday by appointment.
Brightway’s corporate office staff provides expertise and support in areas including customer service, technology, accounting, marketing, distribution, business analytics, carrier appointments, licensing, training, hiring and retaining personnel. The company’s signature after-the-sale service empowers Agency Owners, like Fonseca, Dabney and Denison, to focus on new business sales and provide customers the personalized service they deserve.
For more information about Brightway, The Bridge Agency, visit BrightwayBridgeAgency.com or call 812-777-4428. Learn more about franchise opportunities with Brightway at BrightwayDifference.com.
