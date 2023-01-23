The Saturday, Jan. 21 edition of the News and Tribune incorrectly identified the name of a Republican candidate running for New Albany City Council in the story about candidate filings in Clark and Floyd counties. Darrell L. Neeley has filed to run for the District 3 seat of the New Albany City Council.
Brooke correction
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- New Albany man arrested following weekend shooting
- 812 Hemp opens in Clarksville
- Developer to hold open house for proposed Eastern Boulevard project
- NTSPY VOLLEYBALL: A Bulldog, Highlander and Pioneer up for top honor
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons hold off Bulldogs
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Mustangs down Devils
- JOSH ROGERS WATCH
- Emergency funds approved for repair to Blackiston Mill Road bridge
- GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Highlanders knock off No. 4 Cougars
- GIRLS' SWIMMING: Highlanders capture sixth straight HHC title
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.