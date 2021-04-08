A story published in the Wednesday, April 7 edition of the News and Tribune included the wrong address for Torchy's Tacos — the new restaurant is located at 1540 Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville.
BROOKE CORRECTION
Brooke McAfee
