WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Taylor's 24 points off of the bench led Butler to an 80-51 victory against Georgetown on Sunday night that snapped a three-game losing streak and handed the Hoyas their 24th consecutive loss in Big East play.
Taylor was 9-of-11 shooting (6 for 8 from distance) for the Bulldogs (9-6, 1-3). Manny Bates scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Eric Hunter Jr. shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
Akok Akok led the Hoyas (5-10, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Brandon Murray added 11 points and four assists for Georgetown. Bryson Mozone also put up 10 points.
Butler took the lead with 7:00 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 38-30 at halftime, with Taylor racking up 11 points. Butler extended its lead to 45-30 during the second half, fueled by a 14-3 scoring run. Taylor scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Wednesday. Butler hosts DePaul and Georgetown hosts Villanova.
Indiana State earns 68-50 victory over Valparaiso
VALPARAISO — Cooper Neese scored 16 points as Indiana State beat Valparaiso 68-50 on Sunday.
Neese had five rebounds for the Sycamores (11-4, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Cade McKnight added 13 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Courvoisier McCauley was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.
Ben Krikke finished with 16 points and three blocks for the Beacons (6-9, 0-4). Kobe King added 13 points and two steals for Valparaiso.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Wednesday. Indiana State visits Illinois State while Valparaiso hosts Northern Iowa.
Evansville falls to Murray State
EVANSVILLE — Justin Morgan scored 15 points off of the bench to lead Murray State past Evansville 78-61 on Sunday.
Morgan was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Racers (8-6, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Rob Perry scored 14 and added eight rebounds and three steals. Jamari Smith also scored 14.
Marvin Coleman finished with 13 points for the Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4). Gabe Spinelli added 12 points for Evansville. Yacine Toumi also had 11 points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Murray State hosts Bradley while Evansville visits Missouri State.
