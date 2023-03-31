CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Specialties Company plans to begin preliminary work next week to install new cable barrier along a section of Interstate 265 near Charlestown-Jefferson Pike in Clark County (MM 7-9). Crews are scheduled to place signage, complete surveying work, and move in equipment through the end of the week.
Excavation for barrier installation is expected to begin on or after Monday. This work will be completed under inside shoulder closures and a reduced speed limit of 55 mph when crews are active from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The project near Charlestown-Jefferson Pike is scheduled to be complete in early June, weather permitting, before moving on to the next phase of construction.
The contract was awarded to Specialties Company for $4.6 million. Once finished, the contractor will move to another location on I-74 spanning from Decatur, Franklin, Ripley, and Dearborn counties.
INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.
