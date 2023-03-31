Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ to 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult... especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&